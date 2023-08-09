Alur King reshuffles cabinet to steer development

The Alur king, His Royal Majesty Phillip Olarker Rauni III, has unveiled his new Ker Alur cabinet to help him implement six set pillars for the next 10 years.



While unveiling the eleven-member Ker Alur Cabinet, during a press conference at his palace at Atyak Wi-Nam in Zombo District on Tuesday, the King said they would focus on improvement of education and health, among other issues.



Key on the agenda is also protection of land and conservation of the environment through planting and guarding against cutting of cherished trees like shea nut. He expressed confidence in the new team to deliver in betterment of the Alur people.



The appointments

The new cabinet is comprised of Prince Lawrence Opar Angala as the Prime Minister, Vincent Ochaya Orach as the executive director of the kingdom and Michael Anewa as Minister for Finance and Planning.



Other appointments include; Coleen’s Pimer (Minister for Gender), John Paskal Wapokra (Minister for Lands and Production), Dr Amos Nyathirombo (Minister for Health), Bob Opio (Minister for Culture and Legal Affairs), Juliet Umika (Tourism and Hospitality) Steven Cwinya-ai (Security), Odongo Emilio (Minister without Portfolio), and Sarah Akello (Minister for Education).



The newly appointed Prime Minister, Prince Lawrence Opar Angala, said: “I know this position is so challenging that it calls for a high spirit of togetherness between my office, King, the traditional chiefs, central and local governments and the development partners if we are to revive the golden glory of the Alur culture, values and good practice.”



The newly appointed minister without Portfolio Mr Emilio Odongo, on his part pledged to play an oversight and advisory role with the kingdom for proper administration, investment and partnership to strengthen the establishment.



“I am proud to be part of the newly appointed Ker Alur cabinet and ready to take on the new office by making sure that my area of focus will be on respect for human dignity and equality for all,” he said.



The chairperson of Ker Alur Royal Council, Mr John Uluba, noted that it is time for the kingdom to start carrying out its mandate to promote the Alur cultural values and norms through developmental projects that will take the kingdom to greater heights.