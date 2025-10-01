Alur king to introduce by-laws on antenatal visits, HIV testing

Alur King Phillips Olarker Rauni III has introduced by-laws granting clan chiefs additional powers to monitor antenatal care visits of expectant mothers in an effort to curb HIV infections in the kingdom.

The new health initiative will be formally launched during the 15th anniversary of the Alur king’s coronation in November, with clan heads working alongside Village Health Teams (VHTs) to ensure couples attend joint antenatal appointments.

“By-laws will act as a working document to encourage husbands and wives to attend antenatal care together and know their HIV/AIDS status,” said Vincent Ochaya Orach, Deputy Prime Minister of Alur kingdom.

The rules were outlined to clan heads and cultural chiefs during a series of cultural dialogue meetings focusing on voluntary HIV testing and awareness campaigns, chaired by the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC).

Dr Amos Nyathirombo, Health Minister for the kingdom, said the by-laws aim to reduce HIV infections by compelling men to escort their wives for antenatal care, a step often avoided due to fear of disclosing their HIV status.

“The issue of antenatal care is real, and cultural chiefs must closely monitor mothers who visit health facilities with their husbands. Records must be well documented as mobilization tools to fight HIV/AIDS,” Nyathirombo said.

He added the regulations would also tackle harmful cultural practices, including underage marriages, by ensuring a signed consent letter from couples and background checks.

Dr Hope Murungi, UAC Coordinator for Civil Society and Private Sector, highlighted national and regional HIV statistics indicating that “Five people are infected hourly, 711 weekly, and 37,000 yearly, with 54 daily deaths linked to HIV/AIDS. Cultural leaders must act positively to reduce this scourge.”

Dr. Hope Murungi, Coordinator for Civil Society and Private Sector at the Uganda AIDS Commission, engages Alur Kingdom cultural chiefs on antenatal care visits and monitoring at the kingdom secretariat in Nebbi town on September 30, 2025. PHOTO/PATRICK OKABA

Murungi reported district-level infection rates of 3% in Pakwach and Nebbi, and 4% in Zombo. “Factors like cross-border trade and social functions, including traditional marriages and dances, contribute heavily to the spread,” she noted.

Cultural Chief of Kebu Chiefdom, Luciano Macakadho, welcomed the initiative but emphasized the need for cooperation from both the government and VHTs.

“Cultural leaders are strong in their areas when supported by their subjects. Health issues cut across all sectors, and joint efforts are essential,” he noted.

Kingdom officials suggest that the initiative is a bottom-up approach by the Alur kingdom to address rising HIV rates through community-level oversight and engagement, combining traditional leadership structures with modern health strategies.