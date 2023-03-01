Alur kingdom takes women rights campaign to diaspora 

The Alur king, Rwoth Ubimu Philip Olarker Rauni III, has taken his agenda to transform the socio-economic and cultural aspects of his people to the Diaspora community.

In an engagement with the Alur in North America last weekend, Ubimu Rauni introduced to the communities that also included Alur and well-wishers from the UK and the Scandinavian countries his strategic plan.

“We have to work together to create economic, social and political opportunities and an enabling environment for dignified life,” Mr Ubimu said.

The kingdom, with about eight million people in Uganda and DR Congo, has heavily invested in upholding the dignity and rights of girls and women since Rauni III succeeded his grandfather Keruyoma Valente Jobi II in 2000.

In a five-year strategic plan, ending in 2024, prioritises safeguarding land and environmental natural heritage, preserving and promoting cultural heritage for sustainable tourism, and social protection for women, girls, children and the youth.

Rauni III, the 33rd king since 1430 following the Luo migration, maintains that women are the foundation of cultural heritage, thus the drivers for sustainable peace and development.

Child marriages

Activities at the kingdom over the last year focused on one theme: “Ending child marriage and teenage pregnancy in Alur-land”. The king said the activities were prompted by the rising number of affected girls in his kingdom.

In 2021, then acting district health officer, Dr Justine Okwairwoth, told Daily Monitor that 44 percent of the teenage pregnancies in Nebbi are due to defilement, while 34 percent of maternal deaths are as a result of teenage pregnancy.

In 2021, Zombo District recorded 2,186 cases of teenage pregnancy in just six months.

Rev Fr David Komaketch of Paidha Catholic Parish and the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Kwiyocwiny, have in the past called for social dialogue and awareness campaigns to address the issue.

At the diaspora engagement, Rauni III announced that, on February 9, he had made it “a must” for his chiefs to report cases of rape and defilement to authorities.

“We have developed Alur customary marriage regulation and guidelines to tackle incidences of child marriage and teenage pregnancy,” he said.

Rauni III added: “The number of days for traditional marriage ceremony has been reduced to one unlike the current practice that takes three to four days and promotes promiscuity.”