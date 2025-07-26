Ambassador Colgan bids Uganda farewell, commits to sustaining Ireland’s scholarships

Ireland’s outgoing Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Kevin Colgan, has pledged his country’s continued support to Ugandan students seeking to upgrade academically through scholarship opportunities, even as concerns over the high cost of higher education persist.

Mr Colgan, who is set to leave Uganda in two weeks after a four-year diplomatic tour of duty, noted that since 1994, the Irish government, through its Ireland Fellows Programme, has supported hundreds of early and mid-career professionals to pursue Master’s degrees and lead transformational change in their communities.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the Uganda Ireland Alumni Association (UIAA) for convening this meeting for a successful dissemination of the first-ever Tracer Study of Ireland’s Fellows Programme in Uganda. The study reflects the journey of over 300 fellows who have transformed opportunity into impact through mentorship, innovation, and inclusive engagement,” Mr Colgan said during the alumni meeting held in Kampala on July 25.

He added, “Fellows make a difference, and I think our Tracer Study has shown that. The people who go to Ireland, come back, and become alumni, they make a difference in Uganda. So it is a really worthwhile investment for Ireland to have Fellows coming from Uganda. Ireland remains a proud partner in this journey and looks forward to supporting the next chapter of alumni engagement, learning, and leadership.”

Notable alumni of the programme include Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, Uganda’s first female Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Colgan also noted that beyond the fellowship beneficiaries, Ireland currently hosts about 150 Ugandan students who are pursuing various academic programmes in the country.

Ms Rebecca Sanyu, President of UIAA, commended the Irish government for its dedicated support, which she said had enabled many students and professionals from underprivileged communities to realize their academic dreams.

While presenting findings from the 2025 Tracer Study, Mr Samuel Waligo, the lead consultant, revealed that 78.7 percent of Fellows from African countries, including Uganda, are currently employed, with 86 percent working in their home countries and 14 percent abroad. The study recommended regular tracer surveys to ease impact tracking, increasing the number of female beneficiaries, providing structured career guidance, and addressing mental health challenges for smoother transitions.

Mr Samson Okwii, an alumnus from Karamoja who now works as an advisor with the German Development Cooperation, shared his experience, noting that it took him four years after his undergraduate studies to pursue a Master's degree due to financial limitations.

“Upgrading is costly. It is a privilege to have benefited from the fellowship. I upgraded in 2021, four years after I had graduated in 2015. The government and its partners should avail more scholarships for disadvantaged regions like Karamoja,” Mr Okwii said.

Currently, pursuing a Master’s degree in Uganda costs about Shs5 million per semester, an expense many Ugandans cannot afford.

Mr Ocela Ogola, another programme beneficiary now working with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, appealed to employers in both the public and private sectors to consider salary increments for staff who have attained higher qualifications. He argued that this would encourage more professionals to invest in further education.

As part of his farewell activities, Mr Colgan visited Karamoja last week, where he commissioned several education and health projects in Moroto and Napak districts. These included inaugurating a new classroom block at Kasimeri Primary School in Moroto and donating mattresses and other supplies to Lokodokodoi Primary School in Napak.