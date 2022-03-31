Ambassador Kabonero bids farewell to Tanzania president after completing his tour of duty

The outgoing High Commissioner of Uganda to Tanzania, Ambassador Richard Kabonero, on Tuesday bade farewell to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to bid her farewell after the completion of his tour of duty.

During the meeting at State House Chamwino, Dodoma, President Samia congratulated Amb. Kabonero for successfully completing his tour of duty.

He also thanked him for his great contribution to further strengthening the bilateral relations between Tanzania and Uganda, especially by facilitating state visits at the highest level.

President Samia applauded Amb. Kabonero’s efforts in ensuring that Uganda hosted the 4th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) between Uganda and Tanzania, upon which our bilateral relations are anchored, as well as fast tracking the implementation of the EACOP Project, which culminated in the signing of the Final Investment Decisions (FID) on February 1, 2022, among other numerous achievements.

She urged him, once back home, to encourage Ugandan investors to come and invest in Tanzania while the opportunities are still available.

The president wished him success in his next assignment and hoped that he would be "Tanzania’s Ambassador in Uganda" as well. She informed the High Commissioner that he would always be welcome to Tanzania.

In his remarks, Amb. Kabonero thanked President Samia for giving him time out of her busy schedule to bid her farewell.

He congratulated her on her first anniversary as president of Tanzania and thanked her for choosing Uganda as her first destination as president.

He further thanked the president for the support extended to him by her office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation during his tour of duty, which eased his work in the United Republic of Tanzania, and he looked forward to further engagements with Tanzania even when back at Headquarters.

The High Commissioner reiterated President Yoweri Museveni’s invitation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for a State Visit to Uganda in May 2022.