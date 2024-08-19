Ambassador Mayega recalled from UAE, under probe over gambling machines 

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Okello Oryem, has confirmed that Uganda’s Consul General to United Arab Emirate (UAE) Amb Henry Mayega and other consulate officials have been recalled and are under investigations following reports that privately procured gambling machines, shipped under diplomatic cover between Russia and the Middle East, ended up being operated at Uganda’s Consulate building in Dubai.

Speaking to this publication on Monday, Mr Oryem said the investigations are intended to identify the actual officials involved before further action is taken by government.

“What happened in our mission in Dubai is regrettable but there are ongoing investigations to find out who authorized the events in our mission,” Mr Oryem said before noting that the officials were recalled to assist with the ongoing investigations and not expelled as some reports seemed to suggest.

“If they are found guilty they will not return to Dubai but if they are innocent, they will go back,” he said.

According to Mr Oryem, Uganda’s relationship with Dubai has not been affected by the unfolding events.

“It is a small storm in the tea cup; it does not stretch our strong relationship in the UAE,” he said.

In his reaction, the shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Haruna Nkunyingi Muwada said the biggest challenge was that the missions and diplomats are not guided on what to do, claiming that most of them lack knowledge on foreign policy.

“I have regularly raised concerns over the deployment of ambassadors and foreign service staff who are largely political appointees. On the list of 38 missions, 95 percent of them are ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)-leaning political appointees,” Mr Nkunyingi told tis reporter, adding that it should serve as a lesson to all other Ugandan ambassadors across.

According to him, the Ugandan diplomats in Dubai have caused Uganda more trouble.

“Remember these properties had been cleared as consignment of the embassy but to find out they are casino machines. It means Ugandans trying to enter UAE will be screened more,” he said.

Uganda's High Commissioner to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng

The development comes days after the Canadian government expelled Uganda's High Commissioner, Joy Ruth Acheng whom it declared a “persona non grata”, a Latin phrase to mean an "unwelcome person."