Ambassador Ogwang recalled from Sudan over alleged gun violence

“You should therefore hand over the office in accordance with Section F-d of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021) and report to the undersigned for further guidance,” the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr Vincent Bagire Waiswa, said in a letter dated November 20, 2024.



Mr Ogwang Okul’s predicament stems from an incident at the Lango Cultural Centre, Lira City East Division, where he allegedly drew a pistol in a meeting organised by the Office of the President before being disarmed by the police on November 17, 2024.



Mr Bagire further said in another letter dated November 18 that whereas permission was granted to Mr Ogwang Okul to travel to Uganda from February 23, 2024, and to South Africa from March 4-9, 2024, it has been established that he wasn't granted permission to leave his duty station in Port Sudan for the date in question.



“Whereas it is legal to possess a firearm, Section 21 (2) of the Firearms (Amendment) Act, 2006 prescribes that; any person who displays or attempts to display any firearm or imitation firearm in a public place in such manner as to cause alarm to any member of the public commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding 60 currency points or both,” the permanent secretary at the Foreign Affairs ministry said.



“In line with the above, the act of drawing a gun at members of the public would ordinarily constitute a criminal offence to be handled by the relevant competent authorities, as evidenced by your apprehension for questioning at Lira Central Police Station. We await the outcome of this process.”



Mr Ogwang Okul, who is the clan head (Awitong) of Palaocol Clan, told his friends at home and abroad, that it had come to his attention that a letter regarding his possible recall from his posting in Sudan had been leaked to social media.



“I understand this news has caused considerable concern and unrest, particularly given the sensitive context of the ongoing cultural leadership discussions within Lango. Let me assure you, this situation is not as straightforward as it may appear,” he told this reporter on November 22.



He said people should understand that navigating “these intricate political and cultural landscapes” is never easy.



“Who told you it would be easy? This is a testament to the challenges we face in our pursuit for a better future of Lango,” Mr Ogwang Okul added.



“The struggle to achieve the Lango we envision is a journey, not a sprint. It requires unwavering resilience, steadfast determination, and a united front. This recent development, while unsettling, will not deter us from our path. Let us not be swayed by rumours or half-truths.”



He further told his supporters to remain firm, focused, and determined in their shared vision.

