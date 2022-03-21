Ambassadors have stopped using offices for champagne toasts- Museveni

President Museveni said he’s starting to get impressed by the role of Ugandan Ambassadors and High Commissioners in promoting investment, unlike previously when they only used their offices to toast champagne and make merry.

“Foreign Affairs is no longer champagne; they have become productive. The one who has been very active is the ambassador in Dubai, the young politician Kibedi (Zaake). That one has been very active. I am trying to remember others, it is not easy, let me stop there,” Mr Museveni made the remarks while speaking to newly appointed ambassadors during their retreat at National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District.

According to the president, Kibedi Zaake has been active in regards to promoting economic and commercial diplomacy in his country of posting.

“There was Maj Gen Muheesi when he was in New Delhi. He met an Indian who was going to South America to build a milk factory there. Muheesi said why do you go to South America instead of Uganda. Muheesi managed to divert him and he now built a factory in Lyantonde. So, there are some few cases where these foreigners (ambassadors) have helped the national affairs,” he added.

Kibedi and other ambassadors during their retreat at NALI

Reacting to Mr Museveni’s remarks, Kibedi said he was elated that the president singled him out for such important acknowledgement.

“I am so happy for this opportunity that the president has singled me out for such acknowledgement. I am deeply motivated than ever,” he said.

Kibedi was at the forefront of Uganda’s participation in the recently concluded Dubai Expo in which the country signed a number of MoU’s with investors.

Before he was appointed to UAE, Kibedi had been ambassador of Uganda to the Nordic states where he oversaw the first Uganda trade, tourism and investment promotion symposium in Denmark.

Later, he organised over 500 tourists from the Nordic States for a visit to Uganda in May 2016.