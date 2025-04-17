Govt unveils ambitious plan to reconstruct Kamwokya and Usafi markets

The government has unveiled plans to redevelop two of Kampala’s busiest markets—Kamwokya and Usafi—into modern, multi-functional commercial spaces, as part of a broader effort to transform urban infrastructure in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, announced the redevelopment during the launch of a vendor registration exercise on Wednesday, describing the project as a “comprehensive upgrade” aimed at improving working conditions, order, and economic opportunity for thousands of market traders.

Kamwokya Market, which sits on about 1.5 acres and currently hosts around 470 vendors, will be transformed into a three-tier complex featuring a fresh food market, youth skilling centre, and expanded trading stalls to accommodate over 1,000 traders. The redevelopment is expected to cost between Shs20bi and Shs30b, depending on the final architectural designs.

“We are planning a facility that goes beyond trading — one that offers skilling for youth, better parking, and dignity for vendors,” Kyofatogabye said. “Kamwokya is a priority site because of its potential to offer structured, safer spaces for business.”

The minister also addressed the challenge of unregulated roadside vending, particularly evening food stalls, which he said have contributed to infrastructural damage and congestion in the city.

“These activities may bring some income, but they destroy our roads and disrupt order. We are preparing traders along the roads for a structured relocation into gazetted markets,” he said.

Construction on Kamwokya Market is expected to begin in early 2026, with design proposals to be advertised by June 2025. Work will proceed in phases to allow traders to continue operating through a managed relocation plan.

Meanwhile, Usafi Market, located near downtown Kampala and currently housing between 3,000 and 4,000 vendors, is slated for an even more extensive overhaul. The market sits on six acres of government-owned land and, once redeveloped, is expected to host up to 10,000 traders. The estimated cost of the project is Shs50 billion.

However, the government has issued a stern warning to land encroachers.

“The land was acquired for public benefit. Anyone who has encroached on it must prepare to leave,” the minister said. “We all know the current conditions—flooding, poor stalls—aren’t good enough. It’s time to rebuild, together.”

Demarcation of Usafi Market boundaries by KCCA is already underway, and Kyofatogabye urged all vendors to register to secure their space in the new facility.

Both redevelopments fall under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), a $566m (approximately Shs2.1t) initiative supported by the World Bank and co-funded by development partners including Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which is contributing $42.6m.

The programme targets improved infrastructure and service delivery across Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, and Mpigi, with investments not only in markets but also in road networks, drainage systems, and governance reforms.

Fred Tumwebaze Hunter, a consultant with GKMA-UDP, said the market upgrades are being planned in close collaboration with community development officers and municipal authorities to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Modern markets are not just buildings—they are hubs of economic life,” he said.

Other towns set to benefit from similar projects include Kira, Nansana, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Entebbe, and Mukono, as the government looks to ease pressure on informal markets and stimulate inclusive urban development.

For traders in Kamwokya and Usafi, the upgrades promise more than just improved structures—they offer a shift toward safer, cleaner, and better-managed business environments.

“This is the beginning of a new future for market traders in Kampala,” said Minister Kyofatogabye. “It’s about dignity, opportunity, and creating a modern city we can all be proud of.”



