Ambulance officer succumbs to Ebola - MoH

An ambulance officer is the latest victim of Ebola Virus Disease that has so far infected 131 people and killed 49 in Uganda, according to government.

Alex Ndizihiwe was announced dead on Friday by Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

“Sad News: We have lost an ambulance officer to Ebola, Alex Ndizihiwe (RIP),” Mr Ainebyoona said in caption accompanying a 45-second video clip showing Ndizihiwe’s colleagues in the Emergency Medical Services of the ministry honouring him near the Ebola Treatment Unit in Mubende.

The U.S Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown also tweeted: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of Alex Ndizihiwe and appreciate all that he and other frontline health workers and VHTs do in service to their communities." READ: Ebola kills fifth health worker in Uganda

At least 2,187 contacts have so far been listed for follow while 61 have recovered from the virus since September when its outbreak was announced in the east African country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said the country had registered over 150 confirmed and probable cases, including 64 fatalities.

Ebola is spread through bodily fluids, with common symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in urban environments.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

The outbreak was declared on September 20, and eight days later Museveni declared any nationwide lockdown was "not necessary."

In October, however, he imposed a lockdown on two districts, Mubende and Kassanda, setting a dusk-to-dawn curfew, banning travel and closing markets, bars and churches for 21 days.

He also ordered the police to arrest anyone infected with Ebola who refused to isolate.

WHO on Wednesday warned that there was a high risk of Ebola spreading further and called on neighbouring countries to boost their preparedness.

Uganda's last recorded fatality from a previous Ebola outbreak was in 2019.

The particular strain now circulating in Uganda is known as the Sudan Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine, although there are several candidate vaccines heading towards clinical trials.

The worst Ebola epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 killed more than 11,300 people.

Sad News: We have lost an ambulance officer to Ebola, Alex Ndizihiwe (RIP). In the video his colleagues working with the Emergency Medical Services of @MinofHealthUG honour him near the ETU in Mubende. May God comfort his family members and friends pic.twitter.com/wixEUZ1Ej6 — Ainebyoona Emmanuel (@ainbyoo) November 4, 2022