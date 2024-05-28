Amelo institute secures more Shs1.5b for works

Government has secured additional Shs1.5 billion from Saudi Funds to complete Amelo Technical Institute project, whose construction has stalled for more than10 years.

According to the contract document, the funds will be allocated to complete several key structures, the main administration building (Shs13.6 million), the welding and metal fabrication workshop (Shs303 million), the blockwork and concrete practice area (Shs59 million), the student dormitory (Shs124.9 million), and the kitchen (Shs29.9 million).

Additional works include the principal’s house (Shs68 million), the pump house (Shs6 million), aqua privy toilets (Shs39.5 million), and various external works (Shs345 million).

The Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku, at the weekend said the government is aware of the disappointment of the people.

She explained that Phase II of the project would provide further facilities including a girls’ dormitory, a multi-purpose hall, housing units for teaching and non-teaching staff, additional training workshops, a sick bay, and more external works.

Dr Safina Kisu, a director in the Education Ministry, who represented the Permanent Secretary, provided an accountability report explaining the delay.

Dr Kisu said after a National Competitive Bidding process, the original $1.7 million contract was awarded to the Egyptian company EGY Trading and Engineering Projects Ltd in March 2014. She, however, added that the contractor failed to complete the project, achieving only 80 percent progress, which led to the contract being terminated in July 2018.

She added that after consultations, the Saudi Fund and Ministry of Education agreed to procure another contractor to complete the works at four incomplete sites of Amelo, Bukedea, Lyantonde, and Bukomero technical institutes.

“On December 4, 2019, a contract worth Shs5.5b was signed with Ms Complant Engineering and Trade U(Ltd), a Chinese Company working in Uganda, natural calamity interfered, and towards the end of 2019, as Covid-19 ravaged the entire world, the company was not able to access adequate working capital,” Dr Safina said.

Due to the Covid-19 scourge, the original contract execution period of eight months was extended twice to cumulatively 10 months to June 30, 2021.

The ministry officials terminated their contract in June 2022, for non-performance, which included cashing of performance grantee and imposing other penalties as the contractor was able to achieve only 40 percent of the works.

In further consultation with the Saudi Fund in June 2022, it was this time agreed to directly engage local medium-sized firms as alternatives for completing the works and the ministry opted for internal direct procurement, which commenced in mid-October 2023 and was cleared by the Solicitor General in January 2024.

She stated that the solicitor general reviewed and approved the final draft for signing on May 25 and the final contracts were signed on April 16 with Ms Hotel Zawadi Ltd for a VAT-inclusive sum of Shs1.5 billion.

Consequently, a six-months contract period has been awarded with completion expected by November 20.

The Adjumani woman MP, Ms Jesca Ababiku, said: “There is a need for swift monitoring and supervision of the current contract because in the first phase, the problem appeared to be bigger than the resource envelopes yet the demand for the institute is bigger than the assessment.”

Background