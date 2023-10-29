American Chamber Of Commerce to continue supporting businesses in Uganda

The American Chamber of Commerce Uganda (ACHAM) has vowed to continue supporting American businesses operating in Uganda, despite the US business advisory against Uganda.

In the advisory, the US government warns American companies to be careful about doing business in Uganda citing “financial and reputational risks” by operating in Uganda where human rights abuse and corruption are widespread.

However, ACHAM in a statement released on October 27, said they are committed to supporting members of the business community as they continue to seek clarifications about the advisory.

“We have sought clarifications about the advisory and its implications to our members and the business community. We will continue to provide guidance and updates to our members as needed,” part of the statement reads.

“The Business Advisory does not recommend that Americans or American businesses should refrain from investing in Uganda. Our priority is to support American businesses operating in Uganda and to ensure that Americans have all the information and resources necessary to navigate the evolving business environment,” the statement further reads.