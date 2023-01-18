American couple accused of torturing boy, 10, further remanded

A case in which an American couple is accused of aggravated trafficking and aggravated torture of a 10-year- old Ugandan boy who was their foster child has been further deferred after the state said police are still gathering more evidence to bring to court.

Mr Nicholas Spencer and his wife Ms Mackenzie Leing Mathias Spencer appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Ms Sarah Tusiime Bashaija for the mention of the case before they were sent back to prison. They were remanded until February 2.

Prosecution led by Joan Keko told court that investigations in the case are still ongoing thus seeking more time as police conduct investigations.

When the defense lawyers, David Mpanga and Ernest Kalibala asked at what stage investigations had reached, Ms Keko simply said “at advanced stage.”

It is alleged that the couple committed an act of aggravated trafficking in children contrary to section 3(1) and 5(a) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act whose punishment upon conviction is death penalty.

Prosecution alleges that the couple between December 2020 and December 2012 at Naguru in Kampala District recruited, transported and maintained the 10-year old whose name is withheld because he is a minor by means of position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation.