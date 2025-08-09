American dies in Entebbe police custody, investigation under way

An American citizen has died while being held at Entebbe Main Police Station, prompting an investigation and raising questions over the circumstances of his detention.

Police identified the deceased as Eric Nkusi, a US citizen of Burundian origin, who was arrested last week for allegedly overstaying his visa. He is said to have died in custody on Friday, August 1, 2025.

A police source, speaking to Monitor a week later on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press, said “Nkusi, described as a heroin addict, experienced severe withdrawal symptoms while in detention.”

The source claimed Nkusi requested to be given the drug, warning he could die without it, but officers on duty allegedly told him he would have to wait until his return to the United States to access it.

He was found dead in his cell the following day, according to the source.

Nkusi’s body was transferred to the City Mortuary at Mulago in Kampala for a post-mortem examination.

Daily Monitor could not independently verify this account of events inside the police station.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed that investigations were ongoing but declined to give further details.

“Investigations are ongoing, I can’t comment further than that,” Onyango said.

It was not immediately clear whether Ugandan authorities were working with the US Embassy in the probe.

The embassy had not responded to requests for comment, including on the whereabouts of Nkusi’s body and his work, by the time of publication, as its offices were closed for the weekend.