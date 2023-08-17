Amin victim returns home after 50 years

Five decades after the expulsion of Asians by Uganda’s president Idi Amin Dada, Mr Unni Kesavan who was a 10-year-old son of one the then-Indian diplomats, last week made a historical return.

The year 1972 will never be erased from the head of the 60-years-old Kesavan, due to the gruesome experiences he saw Asians going through.

His family was diplomatic, living in Kololo, so the directive didn’t affect them but the majority of the service providers were Asians.

“Idi Amin’s directive had far-reaching implications. Uganda’s school system suffered, in part because most teachers in most institutions, particularly in high-end schools, were of Asian descent,” he said as he and his childhood friend made a dramatic return.

“We had to leave because among others the education system was down. Most if not all teachers at Kololo East were of Asian origin. I completed my university education in the US following which I worked in Hong Kong for three years in financial services.

“ I moved to Australia in 1987, completed my professional accounting qualifications, and worked in consulting, banking, and financial control in Australia and Asia. In my spare time, I have served on the board of a social service entity,” he said.





Kampala’s past

“Growing up as a 10-year-old, Kampala was well organised. We enjoyed the best services. Trash was collected every Tuesday. The public works department maintained government houses. The city was well managed. There was also a city bus system. There were no floods. There was a proper drainage system,” he added.

He noted that he has been working as the CFO at the Austrian state-owned Solomon Islands Water Authority based in Honiara since 2018.

An estimated more than 50,000 Asians left Uganda after Mr Amin gave them a 90-day ultimatum on August 4, 1972, according to media reports.

The reports indicate that 29,000 victims who were British passport holders, were granted entry into the UK while an unknown number, perhaps of the order of 10,000, made for India and Pakistan. Some 6,000 were resettled in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Austria and Switzerland. Canada accommodated around 6,000 people, and the USA about 1,500.

Mr Kesavan was mesmerised to see the new development in Uganda.

“Uganda has a special place in my heart. This year, I intend to retire and I am willing to return to Uganda to serve on boards, and improve on corporate governance if given the chance,” he said.





Return

Mr Kesava first reunited with his childhood friend, Mr Joseph Mugamba, a Ugandan who is a behaviour management consultant at the ARC of Southern MD, a non-profit organisation in Maryland in the USA.

Mr Mugamba said he took it to the LinkedIn social media platform and searched for someone with the name Unni Kesavan, with the hope it could be him.

He added that he asked Mr Kesavan if he had ever lived and studied at East Kololo Primary in the early 1070s.

“Mr Kesavan replied Hi Joseph, yes, this is Unni and I remember you. I am so glad we are in touch again,” he said.

The duo, after agreeing, last week flew from different destinations. Mr Mugamba from the US and Mr Kesavan from Austria, and they met in Kampala.

“It was amazing how quickly we reestablished our relationships, swapped experiences, and reminded ourselves of what we had forgotten,’’ Mr Kesavan said.

‘‘It is like nothing has changed. We have been separated for 50 years. As 10-year-olds, we were best buddies. We are still buddies after many decades. We took time out of our busy schedules and flew thousands of miles only to see each other again,’’ he added.

Mr Mugamba said: “I was excited, but I wasn’t sure if he was the one. I tried to recall his exact appearance. LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after more than 50 years.”