Amin wins Busia Mayoral race exactly 50 years after grandfather toppled Obote

Mr Sadik Amin Agele from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has been declared Busia Mayor, exactly 50 years after his grandfather, President Idi Amin Dada, seized state power on January 25, 1971, after overthrowing Milton Obote's government.

Immediately after being declared winner on January 25, celebrations rang out in most parts of Busia Town. "We have to celebrate because the man we wanted has been declared Busia municpality Mayor-elect,” said while dancing on the streets, a lady who only identified herself as Nabuduwa.

Nabuduwa had joined hundreds of other voters who thronged Busia Town streets to celebrate Mr Amin's victory.

Mr Amin was declared winner after he garnered 7,023 votes, winning 46 out of the 47 polling stations in Busia municipality.

Mr Hassan Bwire Opio, an independent candidate and also the incumbent, polled 3,262 votes, NRM's Ms Doreen Nafuna scored 1,120 votes, Mr Musa Were Abdu of the National Unity Platform 354 followed by Independents Julius Omoit 568, Yasin Mangeni 58 and Moses Byansi 29 votes.

Strangely, Mr Amin's election coincided with the date his grandfather, Iddi Amin Dada, then a senior army officer in the Uganda army, overthrew Dr Apollo Milton Obote.

Charles Etogoti, a businessman, said residents might have had memories of this day and voted Amin's grandson.

Mr Amin, who has been the chairperson Eastern division in Busia municipality, is a businessman in Busia town and originates from Koboko in West Nile.

What helped him win?

A resident, who only wanted to be identified as Majid, said Mr Amin was voted because he is a ‘man of the people.’

"We were rehabilitating our football pitch and he came and supported us with food items throughout the period," he said.

Mr Kopolyano Wandera, a trader along Majanji Road, said that Mr Amin has been interacting freely with all people at whatever level, which made him close to the people.

Mr Rashid Egessa, a voter in Busia Town, said Mr Amin has enabled many families access basics whenever they are challenged.

"Amin, as a chief mourner during burials, would provide widows with basics, including food and today, he has been rewarded for his good heart," he said.

Mr Bashir Wanyama, who was voted the North C Parish councilor on NRM ticket, said, "I was contesting on the NRM ticket but had to campaign for him (Amin) because he is the current kingmaker in Busia municipality, and whoever tried to go against his way has lost," Mr Wanyama said.

Self-proclaimed 'man of action' Mr Amin has promised to ensure that all traders' land is put under right ownership.

"I am going to see to it that land that was grabbed from the traders is given back to them, I'll improve on the road network, extend electricity to areas of Mawero, put up a proper waste management plant and improve on street lighting," he promised immediately after being declared winner.

He added that during the last four years as LC3 chairperson for Eastern division, he has constructed offices for the division, which has noted happened in Busia Town.

