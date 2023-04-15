Amolatar journalist arrested over defiling 16-year-old student

A journalist based in Amolatar District, Northern Uganda is in police custody for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old student.

The suspect, a 30-year-old radio reporter and resident of Amolatar B cell, Amolatar District was arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a student at Amolatar Secondary School.

It's alleged that the suspect has been engaging in multiple sexual relations with the girl since December 2022.

Police reports indicate that recently during the Easter period, the suspect sneaked into the school and picked up the girl with the intention of having sex with her.

However, some students got them red-handed in the act but the suspect escaped before they alerted the school authorities.

However, the school administration interviewed the girl who confessed to having sexual intercourse with the suspect several times.

They then reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest adding that the suspect is in custody at Amolatar central police station.

“The school administration suspended the student and on reaching home the parents also got concerned. Still, she opened up and that's how the father came and reported to the police station in Amolatar and a case of defilement was registered,” SP Okema said in a statement on Friday.