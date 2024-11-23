Amolatar LC5 chairperson donates three ambulances to government healh centres

Celebrations on Saturday broke out across Amolatar District after the area LC5 chairperson donated three ambulances to the government to support in the referral of emergency cases to other hospitals.

Children and older persons danced as women swept the ground to welcome the ambulances that were being handed over to three public health centres in Agikdak, Awelo and Arwotcek sub-counties.

The three ambulances worth approximately Shs450 million was purchased by Mr Geoffrey Ocen Kiring with financial support from friends. These ambulances will be stationed at Awonangiro, Anamwany and Arwotcek health centre IIIs to support mothers and children to access specialised care and treatment from other hospitals.

Mr Weny Robin, a catechist at St Joseph Eucharistic Centre Awonangiro Chapel, said many mothers were dying due to failure to access specialised care because of lack of ambulance services in Amolatar.

On average, Amolatar refers to Lira Regional Referral Hospital three cases per day. With only one government dilapidated ambulance in the district, it makes it difficult to save mothers and children that need emergency care.

Ms Betty Akello, a resident of Awelo Sub-county, said mothers that need caesarean section find it difficult to get that service in Amolatar.They have to refer them to either Amai Hospital and in most cases to Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

“And we also have children with anemic conditions and also those who are suffering from sickle cell that demands blood transfusion and we have a regional blood bank in Lira Regional Referral Hospital. So, most of these cases are referred because they cannot be managed in Amolatar,” said another resident of Arwotcek Sub-county. “So, before today, people were dying as a result of failure to get adequate medical support.”

Mr Ocen Kiring said the vehicles he donated to the government will save mothers, children, the elderly, and in case of accident, “we can provide emergency response as timely as possible to save lives of the people of Amolatar, and I believe it is worth celebrating.”

“And I strongly request my people that for as long as I’m still alive and having capacity to provide, I will leave other things and support them such that I may get the big reward, as the Bible says, in heaven, because I’ve left all the earthly things to dedicate my resources to support the lives of our people,” he told Monitor.

He added: “As a district, we have in our budget allocation for fuel for referral of mothers and anemic children. They will not be burdened with issues of fuel for referral of anemic children, mothers that need proper care in another medical facility. That one is catered for by the district budget.”

He confirmed the ambulances will be stationed at health facilities but he’s going to secure a toll free line by next week. So, if you’re in any part of the district with or without airtime, you can access this toll free line and emergency ambulance service to rescue you.

Amolatar has 12 health centres including one health centre IV. “So, it is a big challenge and the fact that we are in a peninsula, most of our roads are even submerged by water. So, in most cases, accessing health centres is difficult,” the LC5 chairman said. “So, if an ambulance is stationed at one health facility, however rough the road could be, they can try to maneuver to assess whether they can save lives.”

Maintenance? Personally, I will do my part and also health facilities should also have in their budget some maintenance fee because these ambulances are not in my name. It is in the names of health facilities.

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Mr Jimmy Akena Obot, also Lira City East Division Member of Parliament, thanked Mr Ocen Kiring for the intervention.

“When you go to hospitals, they give you a prescription, and say you go and buy medicines elsewhere. That is not a government which cares. It’s now up to other people to stand in the gap like Ocen Kiring is standing to be able to provide ambulance service for the people of Amolatar District,” he said.