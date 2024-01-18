Amolatar, Oyam repair roads





Oyam and Amolatar districts in the Lango Sub-region have embarked on the rehabilitation of roads that were damaged by heavy rains between September and December last year.

The roads are being rehabilitated using the Shs1 billion that the government had budgeted for road works for each district.

Some leaders have, however, said the money is a mere drop in the ocean since all the district roads are in a sorry state and need major rehabilitation.

Works in Oyam District

Mr Benson Walter Dila, the Oyam District chairperson, said his district received Shs500m in the first and second quarter of the Financial Year 2023/2024. This money will be used for rehabilitating 102kms of road.

Oyam has a total of 572kms of road.

“We need at least Shs5 billion for us to be able to rehabilitate all the roads. Nevertheless, the Shs1 billion is better than nothing,” Mr Dila said in an interview on Tuesday.

He said the district engineering team is repairing the road from Loro Market to Corner Aber in Aber Sub-county up to Kamdini Primary School.

Other roads planned for repair include the road that stretches from Olony in Ngai Sub-county to Bobi in Omoro District.

“Oyam District has 16 sub-counties and town councils, but we have selected areas whose roads are in bad condition,” Mr Dila said.

He said the district is using the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) to rehabilitate the road from Ngai to Opit at the Omoro border while money from the Uganda Road Fund is for repairing the road from Aber to Ayom.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the Amolatar District chairperson, said they have started rehabilitating roads that were damaged last year. He said they expect to complete the work by June.

“We are working on eight roads, which cover a distance of 120kms using the Shs1 billion from the Road Rehabilitation Fund. These are roads that connect the sub-counties and we want the communities to access social services from schools and health facilities,” Mr Ocen said.

Amolatar has 13 sub-counties and three town councils and it has a population of 170,000, according to the 2020 population projection.

Mr Ocen said Amolatar also received an additional Shs464 million for Road Transport Infrastructure (RTI), which they will use for rehabilitating 70kms of road.

“This fund is mainly used for constructing low-cost sealing, but we have requested the government to allow us to use it for rehabilitating roads that pass through large swamps, that were badly damaged by floods in 2022,” Mr Ocen said.

“We have already covered 50 percent of road rehabilitation and our target is to complete all the work by June so that our people can move easily to access health services at government facilities,” the district chairperson added.

Some of the roads that have already been worked on in Amolatar include Lubiri in Namasale Sub-county, which goes through Alele, Abarler -Alwit moo up to Agikdak Sub-county.

Locals intervene

Ms Vicky Akello, a resident of Akaidebe ‘B’ Cell, Akwirididi Ward, Aboke Town Council in Kole District, said the locals are going to repair their bad road by themselves since they cannot wait any longer for the government to repair it.

“In most cases, communities wait for the government to repair bad roads for them, but when I mobilised the community, they identified bad roads which we are repairing by ourselves,” Ms Akello said.

She explained that as the name indicates, the community access roads are for the community of that particular area.

“Therefore, it is their responsibility to maintain them instead of waiting for the government which has other priority areas to inject the limited funds in,” she added.

Mr Samuel Peter Oruk, the LC1 chairman of Akaidebe ‘B’ Cell, said every Tuesday afternoon, they hold community meetings to discuss issues that are affecting the community and they come out with an action plan.