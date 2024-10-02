Amolatar police officer dies in a road crash

A Police officer attached to Amolatar Central Police Station has died following a road crash that occurred on Tuesday Evening, October 1 in Amolatar Town Council.

The deceased is identified as Cpl David Anywar, aged 35, NO 50061 CPL.

According to police report, it is alleged that motorcycle Reg No UGB 204A being ridden by a boda boda rider only identified as Okot aged 25 years old, was from Amolatar heading towards Namasale direction.

However, on reaching Amolatar Health center IV, he knocked Cpl Anywar who was from Amolatar Town heading back to the station leaving him with injuries.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said the deceased sustained serious injuries but upon arrival at Amolatar Health Center IV he was pronounced dead.

“Scene of crime was visited by District Police Commander(DPC) Amolatar Cps and traffic team. Body conveyed to Amolatar Health Center IV mortuary pending postmortem,” he said.

Mr Okema attributed the cause of the accident to reckless riding and over speeding by the boda-boda rider.

“Motorcycle was recovered from the home of the area Chairperson of Alemere Town Council and taken to police pending IOV inspection and the rider is still admitted in the same facility receiving treatment. Our condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added.

According to the North Kyoga Regional Police report, Within a period of three months, that is May, June and July, a total of 45 accident cases have been registered in the region.