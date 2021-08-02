Amolatar returns Shs2.3 billion to Treasury

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

Amolatar District has returned to the Treasury Shs2.3 billion meant for various development programmes after it failed to utilise the funds.

The money was given to the district by government and was meant for capital development projects for the Financial Year 2020/2021. However, the district was forced to send it back after the financial year ended on June 30.

The outgoing chief administrative officer, Mr Henry Dumba, in his handover report to his successor Ronald Eswilo recently said the money was meant for the upgrade of four health centres IIs to health centre IIIs and also to pay salaries for seed secondary school teachers.

“The Ministry of Education posted teachers to Muntu Seed Secondary School late and we were unable to update their payment details in time,” Mr Damba said.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the Amolatar LC5 chairman, blamed the central government for awarding many projects to a single contractor which failed to execute the works in time.

He said the projects for the construction of a general ward, maternity ward, placenta pit and latrines at Biko, Awonangiro, Anamwany and Alyecmeda health centre IIs stalled because they were all awarded to a single contractor.

Issue

“All the affected health centres were supposed to be upgraded to health centre IIIs and a company called Water Bay Limited was given the contract to construct the facilities,” Mr Ocen said.

He said the same company was earlier given the contract for construction of Anamwany and Alyecmeda health centre IIIs but it could not complete the work.

“This is the second time the money for upgrading of Anamwany and Alyecmeda health centres is going back to the national treasury. As a district, this is very dangerous because government will assume the district lacks capacity to absorb large sum of money,” he said.

He added: “Again Water Bay Limited was awarded two contracts for construction work at Mbiko and Awonangiro health centre IIIs.”

Mr Ocen asked leaders at all levels to take charge of all government programmes by monitoring them to ensure the government realises value for money.

He said part of the returned money was meant for paying salaries of teachers at Etam Seed Secondary School but the government never recruited teachers in time.

The Resident District Commissioner, Ms Eve Kwesiga, asked the District Service Commissioner to revise its way of conducting the recruitment of civil servants. “I wonder why there are so many people in acting capacities in the district and cannot be confirmed or substantially recruited to the position they have acted in so many years,” she said.

Efforts to get a comment from Water Bay Limited were futile by press time.