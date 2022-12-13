Amolatar speaker arrested over killing man for dating his wife

Amolatar District Speaker Patrick Denis Ojok has been arrested over allegedly having a hand in the murder of a man whom he accused of having a relationship with his wife, police have confirmed.

The suspect who had been on the run for several days was arrested by the Police Flying Squad Unit from his hideout in Apac District last Friday and whisked to Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

Allegations suggest that the district leader kidnapped and killed Kenneth Ayo who was working at the Antiretroviral Therapy (Art) clinic of Amolatar Health Centre IV.

Amolatar LC5 chairman Geoffrey Ocen who last saw Ojok on November 21, 2022 offered Monitor new information.

“Then, he told me that he was traveling to Lira town to meet his lawyer over a pending court case and since then his phone has been off and l didn't know his whereabouts," Mr Ocen said.



Mr Ocen added that on November 21, he received a phone call from the LC5 councilor of Namasale in Amolatar District- informing him that police detectives from Kampala were in the area hunting for Mr Ojok over Ayo’s death.

"I was told that he used a vehicle of Amolatar which he travelled with to Kampala in October and through coordination with other accomplices he kidnapped, killed and hid Ayo’s body in a shallow grave," the Amolatar LC5 chairman said.

He added: "Some people were saying the speaker used my official vehicle for committing the crime. But that is not true. The truth is that he used a vehicle of one of the staff of Amolatar District Local Government and it was impounded by police from a place where it was hidden in Lira City."