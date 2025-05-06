Among announces bid to take on Kadaga for CEC job

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among has announced her interest to vie for the position of the Second Vice Chairperson (female) on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The announcement by Ms Among sets a grand show with her predecessor, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who has since shown interest in retaining the seat. While attending a political function at the weekend in the eastern district of Pallisa, Ms Among said due to the chorus calls from her supporters to stand for the said position over a long period, she has decided to heed their call.

“That endorsement means a lot to me. I have not yet announced. It's people telling me to stand, and because they are telling me to stand, that is what is motivating me to go and stand. Because I have never announced, it's people inviting me to stand. Now, officially, I am announcing that I am going to stand,” the Speaker told journalists on the sidelines of the political event she was attending.

The head of the Parliament also said she is a very capable leader for the same job. “Do you doubt my potential? I have been tested and I am a very good mobiliser. I have run that House (Parliament) for five years without any turbulence. If you talk about mobilisation, Anita is the number one mobiliser,” she boasted.

Efforts to reach out to Ms Kadaga were futile by press time, but in her previous interview with the state-owned newspaper, the New Vision, she said she still had an interest in the same position.

Ms Kadaga, who is also the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, was further quoted as saying she has been holding the same position ever since the inception of the party, and that she is still the one, and she will be even tomorrow.

Mr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of the NRM party, last evening, when contacted about this development, briefly said: “Among has her right as a citizen of Uganda to contest for whichever position she wants. No one can stop her.”