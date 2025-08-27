Among blocks Cosase from probing Ham Nakivubo deal

Speaker Anita Among has stopped Parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (Cosase) from investigating the contentious giveaway of the Nakivubo Channel drainage to businessman Hamis Kiggundu. Instead, she appointed a five-member fact-finding team to conduct an oversight visit and report back to Parliament within 14 days. In her August 19 letter, Ms Among directed the chairperson of the Sectoral Committee on Infrastructure to lead four legislators on the exercise. “Pursuant to the Presidential Directive of August 2, 2025, and pursuant to Rules 71 and 97 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, I hereby direct you to lead the following fact-finding team for an oversight visit to parts of the Nakivubo Channel affected by the aforementioned presidential directive.

You are required to report on your findings within 14 days of the oversight visit. By copy of this letter, the developer of enterprises is hereby duly notified and required to cooperate,” the letter reads. The team is chaired by Kazo County MP Dan Atwijukire Kimosho, and includes David Kabanda (Kasambya), Peter Mugema (Iganga Municipality), Muhamad Nsegumire Kibedi (Mityana North), and Ibanda Rwemulikya (Ntoroko). The directive forced Cosase chairperson Medard Lubega Sseggona to end his committee’s ongoing probe, which had summoned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials to explain the project being undertaken by Mr Kiggundu. “In light of those developments, it is the view of this committee that, as a Committee of Parliament, we shall not proceed with a matter that is before another committee of Parliament.

We are advising the Clerk to ensure matters related to this particular issue are sent to that committee,” Mr Sseggona said yesterday. He, however, added that investigations into encroachment on KCCA land, flagged in the Auditor General’s 2024 report, would continue. Some Cosase members contested Ms Among’s move, calling it unlawful. “The words ‘fact-finding team’ are not provided for under our rules. This Committee is empowered under Rule 166(c) to assess and evaluate activities of government and other bodies. Since this is not recognised as a Committee of Parliament, the Speaker’s directive is irregular,” Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, the MP for Mawokota South, said.

Mr Hilary Kiyaga (Mawokota North) argued that because Parliament is in recess, members had not been allowed to debate the motion regarding developments on the Nakivubo Channel. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago criticised the Speaker’s decision, saying: “If this is indeed a genuine project, why this drama? Why don’t you let the investigations continue so that we can unearth the truth? If it is genuine, why all these intrigues and manipulations?”

Parliament responds

Parliament’s Director of Communication and Public Affairs Chris Obore, however, defended Ms Among, saying: “The Speaker has the power to institute a fact-finding team. If she has done so, then Cosase is better advised to wait for the process to end.” The development came just a day after the KCCA Council, summoned for a special sitting on the same matter, failed to resolve it as the session descended into chaos.

Background

Kiham Enterprises Ltd, owned by Mr Hamis Kiggundu, began constructing structures on the Nakivubo Channel last week after President Museveni approved the project. In his August 2 letter, which later went viral, the President directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to facilitate the handover of the drainage channel to Mr Kiggundu.