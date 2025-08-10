Among breaks silence on Kadaga attacks as Busoga leaders rally for unity

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has broken her silence over verbal attacks from Kamuli Woman MP Ms Rebecca Kadaga, which have been circulating in audio-visual clips on social media in recent weeks.

The two leaders are locked in a heated National Resistance Movement (NRM) contest, with Ms Among seeking to unseat Ms Kadaga from the position of Second Vice Chairperson-Female on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) — the NRM’s highest decision-making organ.

Since the NRM’s electoral season gained momentum, Ms Kadaga has been seen in several campaign videos making remarks widely interpreted as verbal attacks on her rival. Until last Saturday, Ms Among had remained quiet. Speaking at her husband, Budiope East MP Moses Magogo’s home in Buyende District, she said she would “not fight back” out of “respect for elders.”

“Instead of welcoming your mulamu [in-law], you are fighting. Is that the best thing? I have seen all the insults, but for me I was brought up in a very good way. My upbringing is that I don’t attack elders,” Ms Among told NRM local leaders and some 2026 party flag bearers from Busoga.

She added: “I have too much respect for Rt Hon Kadaga, however much she attacked anywhere. I will not respond to her because I was brought up [in a proper way]. I did not grow up on the streets and that is the woman [in me] you need [as a leader].”

Ms Among cautioned against using the electoral process to divide the party and vowed to promote unity once the CEC elections are concluded.

“I promise you that by the time we finish the elections, we should leave the party more united than before and not divided,” she said.

She also urged Busoga leaders to vote for her to help strengthen the link between the NRM and Parliament.

“I am going to bring new things and energy in terms of linking the party together with the legislature. You have seen the harmony that is in that Parliament. You have tried me and you have tested me, entrust me with your votes,” she said.

On sanctions imposed against her, Ms Among said she was paying the price for standing firm against homosexuality to defend African traditions, humanity, and motherhood.

“Parliament has a vote for donations to every district all along but when Among fulfils this she is called corrupt. We are at 90% win and we shall reward the best three districts not with bicycles but tangible development projects,” she pledged.

Several Busoga leaders rallied colleagues to back Ms Among’s bid for the Second Vice Chairperson-Female seat.

Bugabula South MP Mr Maurice Kibalya said: “If you want good things then open the door. Once you close, it means nothing good will also come in. Those who served us and we appreciated. But let’s accept. You can’t tell me that those who served are the ones we should stick with for eternity… They served for 20 years as deputy and speaker; we have seen what they had to offer. Let’s accept to open the door for someone else so that we get better service.”

Mr Magogo urged leaders to foster unity while welcoming fresh ideas from new contenders like Ms Among.

“Let’s unite and ensure that we work for the good of the people of Busoga. There have been rival politics in the past and frustrating everyone that wants to ascend. Busoga is not individually owned; it belongs to all of us that live in it. There is no one that is going to threaten you because everyone has the freedom to support anyone of your choice,” he said.

Busoga region NRM chairpersons coordinator Mr Abubaker Walubi praised Ms Among for creating harmony in Parliament and lightening the NRM chairman’s workload.

“We value your mobilization and heart for NRM because you have killed opposition in Parliament, saved Mzee the hustle of handling MPs, so we can’t lose you as a party,” Mr Walubi said.

Namutumba’s NRM chairperson Mr Siraj Busongoire accused the region of remaining politically captive to one individual’s personal interests despite its resources and talent. “We must free ourselves from this bondage and the time is now,” he said.

The NRM will hold its Delegates Conference on August 27–28, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds, where delegates will elect new CEC members. The Second Vice Chairperson-Female seat, currently held by Ms Kadaga, is one of the most hotly contested positions.

