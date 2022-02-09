Among briefs Parliament on Speaker Oulanyah’s health

Members of Parliament during  afternoon plenary session on February 8, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

  • Deputy Speaker Anita Among has confirmed that the Speaker is receiving treatment abroad.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, yesterday  briefed   the House on the health of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

