Among buys 500 iron sheets to avoid shaming Parliament
- Speaker Among is the first of many high-profile state officials to offset what had been given to her.
- While none has been apprehended, the IGG March 14 told Monitor that implicated officials face prosecution.
Parliament Speaker Anita Among Wednesday said she had purchased 500 iron sheets to avoid “being a shame to the House” following a major relief items distribution scandal implicating top government officials.
“I don’t want to be a shame to parliament and I’m doing this for the House,” Among said.
Although the speaker continually denied wrongdoing, on Tuesday, she admitted that relief items meant for the vulnerable in the Karamoja region ended up in her constituency out of apparent “wrong thinking.”
“After thorough analysis and looking at it that the iron sheets were meant for Karamoja not Bukedea, I have taken a personal decision and responsibility as a leader to buy 500 iron sheets and give it back,” said Among who is also the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament (MP).
Among is the first of many high-profile state officials, including ministers, to return some of the 5, 500 iron sheets shared amongst themselves in a scandal that triggered public uproar.
“I don’t want to be like I grabbed. I have sent my personal assistant to take them back to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),” she remarked during plenary.
Opposition chief whip John Baptist Nambeshe immediately hailed the speaker’s decision as a “show of deep remorse.”
“All other government officials mentioned in the saga should pick a leaf from you,” he added.
Another opposition lawmaker Ssemujju Nganda urged parliament to instead aid legal action against the officials linked to the saga.
“We have a civic duty to report people that police is looking for because we have already seen them (in parliament),” Nganda remarked.
What next?
Speaker Among Wednesday confirmed that President Museveni will on March 16 address parliament in a unique sitting at Kololo Independence grounds. It is not certain if the unprecedented address will focus on recent graft scandals that have rocked the East Africa nation.
While none of the several government officials linked to the iron sheets scandal has been apprehended, the IGG March 14 told Monitor that implicated officials face prosecution after a presidential directive.
