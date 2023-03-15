Among buys 500 iron sheets to avoid shaming Parliament

Parliament Speaker Anita Among Wednesday said she had purchased 500 iron sheets to avoid “being a shame to the House” following a major relief items distribution scandal implicating top government officials.

“I don’t want to be a shame to parliament and I’m doing this for the House,” Among said.

Although the speaker continually denied wrongdoing, on Tuesday, she admitted that relief items meant for the vulnerable in the Karamoja region ended up in her constituency out of apparent “wrong thinking.”

“After thorough analysis and looking at it that the iron sheets were meant for Karamoja not Bukedea, I have taken a personal decision and responsibility as a leader to buy 500 iron sheets and give it back,” said Among who is also the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, says she's purchased 500 iron sheets to be returned to the Office of the Prime Minister. She does not want to be accused of grabbing iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.





Among is the first of many high-profile state officials, including ministers, to return some of the 5, 500 iron sheets shared amongst themselves in a scandal that triggered public uproar.

“I don’t want to be like I grabbed. I have sent my personal assistant to take them back to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),” she remarked during plenary.

Opposition chief whip John Baptist Nambeshe immediately hailed the speaker’s decision as a “show of deep remorse.”

“All other government officials mentioned in the saga should pick a leaf from you,” he added.

Another opposition lawmaker Ssemujju Nganda urged parliament to instead aid legal action against the officials linked to the saga.

“We have a civic duty to report people that police is looking for because we have already seen them (in parliament),” Nganda remarked.

MP Ssemujju Nganda: "Madam Speaker, yesterday the leader of govt business was missing, even today she's missing. I want to find out if she has already been arrested because she took 3000 iron sheets or if she is writing a statement at police. . ."

What next?

Speaker Among Wednesday confirmed that President Museveni will on March 16 address parliament in a unique sitting at Kololo Independence grounds. It is not certain if the unprecedented address will focus on recent graft scandals that have rocked the East Africa nation.