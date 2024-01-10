Among cancels Zaake’s deputy Opposition whip appointment

Speaker Anita Among has rejected the appointment of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake as deputy Opposition Chief Whip, saying the position does not exist.

The incident occurred during a plenary sitting on Tuesday as the Opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, read the leadership changes from their camp.

“[For the position of shadow minister for] Presidency and Security, the Hon Francis Zaake of Mityana Municipality [will take up the position],” Mr Nambeshe said amid giggles from some lawmakers.

“Madam Speaker, I designate this honourable with another portfolio [of] deputising the Chief Opposition whip,” he added.

However, Ms Among immediately directed Mr Nambeshe to withdraw the statement.

“Honourable, we don’t have that position in our Rules of Procedure. We don’t have it. Withdraw it. Withdraw it,” she said.

She added: “We have a whip who is your good self. We don’t have a deputy in our Rules of Procedure. That is air that is air.”

Mr Nambeshe obliged and withdrew the statement.

Section 15 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure [guiding business in the House] entails the role of whips in the House.

Section 15 (4) to (5) states that there shall be in Parliament a Chief Opposition Whip appointed by the party in Opposition to the government and having the greatest numerical strength among the Opposition parties in Parliament.

The roles and functions of the Chief Opposition Whip is to ensure due attendance, participation in proceedings, and voting in Parliament of members of the party in Opposition to the government.

Mr Zaake was not available for comment by press time yesterday. However, last year on December 23, Mr Zaake posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the appointments after the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership, which has the majority of Opposition lawmakers in Parliament, made the announcement.

“I’m even more thankful because you’ve nominated me for multiple positions, including Deputy Chief Whip, Minister for Presidency, and Security. Mr President, I truly appreciate your recognition and trust in me. It’s an honour to be the only MP serving you in the office of the presidency and security, holding multiple positions among my fellow MPs,” Mr Zaake’s post read in part.

Mr Zaake will, however, serve as the shadow minister for Presidency and Security [for Opposition].

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, said: “Not everything will be in the law books.” He added: “For our ease of work, there are responsibilities that we create hence the office of the deputy Chief Opposition Whip. The position has not just started. It was there even in the last Parliament. So, the position might not be known within the structures of Parliament, but that is okay. We created the responsibility and in the same way, we might also create others so that work gets to move.”