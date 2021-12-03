Deputy Speaker of  Parliament, Ms Anita Among chairs a plenary session on Wednesday.  PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

Among cautions MPs against abandoning their children

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

  • The sensitive matter was first raised by Ms Sarah Opendi. The Tororo District Woman MP, who also doubles as the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association chairperson (UWOPA), lifted the lid when she shared a story of a young mother who recently went to Parliament claiming that she had been impregnated by a male legislator.

There was a lot of chatter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday when the Deputy Speaker, Ms Among, sternly warned male legislators, for allegedly siring children outside wedlock.

