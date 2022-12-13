Among directs govt to intervene in Sembabule land conflict

Parliament has directed the Ministry of Lands to intervene in a dispute over a piece of land in Sembabule District.

In the dispute, locals accuse the State Minister of Health, Ms Anifah Kawooya, of encroaching on Kachinga Wetland system in Kafumu Village, Miteete Sub-county.

During the plenary on December 1, the Sembabule District Woman MP, Ms Mary Begumisa, raised the issue as a matter of national importance.

She said the dispute has caused “friction” between the minister and the locals.

Ms Bemugisa added that five residents, who opposed the minister’s alleged move to encroach on the land, were arrested and accused of trespassing and destruction of property.

They include Timothy Ssenyama, Kevin Mayanja, Abbas Ssempebwa, Peter Lubyayi, Adrian Bukenya, all are residents of Kamuli Village, Miteete Sub-county in Sembabule District.

Ms Begumisa also said she and her family are living in fear after she opposed Ms Kawooya’s alleged move.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, then directed the Ministry of Lands and other ministries to intervene in the matter.

The matter had earlier been raised by the Mawogola South MP, Ms Gorreth Namugga, and the Speaker directed the government Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition to resolve it.

In a December 1 letter, the government Chief Whip, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, wrote to the ministries of Lands, Local Government, Internal Affairs, Security and Presidency asking them to intervene in the matter and report back to the House.

“The minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development should go to the locus, assess the situation and report to the House on the land grabbing issue raised by the honorable member,” the letter read in part.

Ms Kawooya, who also doubles as MP for Mawogola West, said she rightfully acquired the disputed piece of land and insists that it doesn’t extend into the wetland.

“I own that land with a land title that totals to 35.0410 hectares on Plot 47, Block 132 at Kafumu, Mawogola County in Sembabule District and whoever will trespass on it will face law,” Ms Kawooya told this publication last Friday.

The land title seen by the Daily Monitor is, however, registered in the names of three individuals including Hanifah Kajubi, Alice Mulera and Cotilda Nassiwa.

Background

In an October 26 letter, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) executive director, Mr Barirega Akankwasah warned Ms Kawooya against encroaching on the wetland.