Among directs govt to introduce narcotics law on Thursday

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has directed Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to introduce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill 2023 on Thursday.

Among arrived at the decision following a back-and-forth discussion with Kiwanuka who pleaded to let the government first introduce the Bill based on their own interests.

“I am giving you [Kiwanuka] Thursday to bring that Bill,” Ms Among said.

MPs Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) and Christopher Komakech (Aruu County) were initially seeking leave from the House to introduce the law.

However, the duo did not stand chance after Kiwanuka requested the speaker that the Bill is introduced by government and not as a private members.

According to Kiwanuka, they would be working backwards in case the Bill is fronted by a private member.

“In the meantime, any cases of drugs are being handled under the existing law and we do not have a real gap at this point other than the issue of the extent of the penalties. So, I beg your (speaker) indulgence to allow the minister of Internal Affairs continue working on having this Bill re-introduced at the appropriate time,” he said.

The annulment, Among says, was based on quorum in the House.

“And court has even instructed us to always ascertain the quorum before we pass any. Members, we need to be mindful that we are representatives of the people and must do what is required of us. So I beg of you members, kindly be in the House and not waste taxpayers' money,” she said.

Kiwanuka added that clearly there was no fault on part of the Executive after it brought the bill to the House and was only struck down because of lack of quorum.

“Government will take timely action on this matter because if we introduce it as a private member’s bill, we have to also reconcile [with the Private Members] yet we have done all this work,” he explained.

Basalirwa had clarified that his motive of introducing it as a private member’s bill was partly because of historical reasons.