Among dispels talk of eyeing Buyende Woman MP seat

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has dismissed as “political loose talk” information circulating that she is targeting the Buyende District Woman MP seat in the 2026 election.

Ms Among, who represents Bukedea District as Woman MP, a seat she won unopposed, is married to Buyende East MP Moses Magogo, whom she has been supporting to entrench himself among the electorate.

In doing so, speculation has been rife among locals and leaders that she was positioning herself to take the Buyende Woman MP seat.

She has, however, put such speculation to rest, saying her constituency is Bukedea and she only supports her husband as “a caring and responsible wife” besides being a “Speaker serving the country to popularise the government manifesto”.

“I want to make it clear that I am here for the love and to support Mr Magogo, my husband; the loose talk, speculation and rumours that I am nursing interest to stand in Buyende as Woman MP is wrong,” Ms Among said.

She was speaking during a Christmas Mass in Irundu Catholic Parish, where she handed over Shs2.5m and a bull to Magogo Christmas Cup winners.

The Buyende Woman MP, Ms Annet Mary Nakato, said the Speaker called her and made her position clear.

“The talk has been all over Busoga and I was always told the ‘big woman’ was coming for the constituency. She, however, called me as a mother and has used the festive Mass to clarify,’’ a visibly relieved Nakato said.

She hailed Ms Among for being “open to all”, saying her position in the government and proximity to Busoga and Buyende will advance development, especially the tarmacking of Kamuli-Bukungu Road, and upgrading rural health centres.

Ms Chris Obore, the Parliament director for communications and public affairs, who hails from Bukedea, said Teso Sub-region trusts Ms Among.