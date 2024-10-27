Among elected vice chairperson African Speakers’ Assembly amid calls for unity

The Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Ms Anita Annet Among, has been unanimously elected Vice Chairperson of the Forum of African Speakers and Presidents of Legislatures.

The election took place during the 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (COSPAL), held in Accra, Ghana, where leaders called for unity and regional cooperation to accelerate Africa’s development.

The high-level meeting, hosted by the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Mr Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, brought together parliamentary leaders from across the continent.

The discussions focused on finding sustainable solutions to Africa’s shared challenges, including poverty, unemployment, political instability, and climate change, with an emphasis on better resource management and governance.

Addressing delegates at the closing day of the assembly, Speaker Among said “addressing Africa’s challenges require united efforts and shared solutions."

She added, "Our focus must shift towards unlocking the potential of our resources and empowering people, rather than remaining dependent on external assistance.”

Mr Bagbin, the newly elected chairperson of the forum, called on African legislatures to take an active role in advancing the continent’s development agenda.

“As representatives of our people, we cannot sit on the fringes. Legislatures must be at the heart of initiatives aimed at solving Africa’s challenges to meet the needs and aspirations of the people we represent,” he said.

The assembly stressed that sustainable development depends on managing Africa’s natural and human resources effectively, with minimal reliance on foreign aid. It also advocated for deeper cross-border cooperation in areas such as economic integration, governance, and infrastructure development to unlock the continent’s potential.

Speaker Bagbin further encouraged heads of legislatures to enact policies promoting economic resilience, inclusive growth, and human capital development, ensuring that Africa’s wealth benefits its people.