Among rallies leaders to invest in healthcare

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among. 

By  Zadock Amanyisa  &  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The Deputy Speaker says when good health is achieved, then the cost of medical care will be reduces.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has tasked leaders to invest in promotion of health in communities to prevent non-communicable diseases.

