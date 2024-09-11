Among’s call for dedicated ambulance lanes draws murmurs

The untimely death of Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, has left many in shock.

Her sudden death at the age of 50, due to a heart attack at her home in Nsangyi, Wakiso District, has stirred deep emotions.

Mateke, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mengo Hospital, is remembered for her dedication to public service.

At her funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, mourners gathered to bid her farewell.

Although the service was scheduled for 8am, many arrived as early as 6:30am, filling the church to capacity by 7:45am.

As the casket bearing Mateke’s remains entered the church to the hymn Amazing Grace, the congregation was joined by several government officials, including Security minister Gen Jim Muhwezi, Trade minister David Bahati, former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

During her eulogy, Speaker Among pledged to convince the President to establish emergency lanes for ambulances, in response to a call from Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba.

The archbishop had urged the government to prioritise emergency lanes for ambulances and police, stating: "You might have hospitals and ambulances, but getting to the hospital might be a bigger problem."

Speaker Among’s suggestion, however, was met with skepticism by the congregation, and her encouragement for applause received a lukewarm response.

She spoke highly of Mateke’s humility and work ethic, expressing gratitude to President Museveni for supporting the Mateke family.

"Sarah was a down-to-earth minister. She was always giving scholarships and looking out for children. We must remember her for the positive impact she had on people’s lives," Speaker Among said.

She urged mourners to live in a way that leaves a lasting legacy, asking: "What is the one good thing people will say about you when you are no more?"

In his sermon, Archbishop Kaziimba reflected on the fragility of life, reminding mourners that it belongs to God.

"When the owner of life comes for it, you hand it over without argument," he said.

He emphasised the importance of taking care of one's body by eating well and exercising, noting that these are ways to honour the "borrowed life" given by God.

"We don't know when the owner will require it back," he added, urging everyone to be mindful of how they live.

Archbishop Kaziimba also cautioned against materialism, particularly the pursuit of wealth at the expense of others.

"People run around grabbing others’ land, but you will leave all these things behind," he warned.