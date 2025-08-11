Among’s no-show at World Speakers’ meeting stirs debate

Parliament has denied claims that the Speaker, Ms Anita Among, did not attend the recently concluded sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament due to sanctions imposed on her.

While officials acknowledged that Ms Among did not attend the three-day conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, between July 29 and 31, Parliament’s Director of Public and Corporate Affairs, Mr Chris Obore, described attributing the Speaker’s non-attendance to travel sanctions as “childish.”

“It is not necessary for the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, to attend every conference that arises. Remember, it is an international conference that is best attended if Uganda directly benefits, which was not the case,” he said.

Mr Obore made these comments days after Ms Among’s predecessor and the East African Affairs minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, claimed that Ms Among was not invited to the event due to the travel sanctions she faces from the UK and the US.

Ms Kadaga, who is competing with Ms Among for the position of the 2nd national vice chairperson (female) at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC), told potential CEC voters in Mpigi District recently: “There was a World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, but our Speaker, Anita Among, did not attend because of sanctions. She was sanctioned because of corruption. She cannot travel to America, she cannot travel to the UK, not even to Dubai,” she said.

This was not the first time the Kamuli District Woman legislator, who led Parliament for 20 years as Deputy Speaker and Speaker, made such remarks, which Mr Obore described as disrespectful and inflammatory.

Ms Kadaga, while launching her NRM CEC bid in Iganga District, Busoga Sub-region, recently said: “I was a leader of Parliament for 20 years, but no single country sanctioned me. But to date, I wonder how a person with US, UK, UAE sanctions can still be nominated in NRM for a top seat, when one of the requirements is to have high moral principles.”

In April 2024, the UK sanctioned Ms Among, along with other officials, including former Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her deputy, Ms Agness Nandutu, over corruption charges related to stealing from the poorest communities in Uganda.

Similarly, on May 30, 2024, the US State Department imposed sanctions on Ms Among, her husband, Mr Moses Magogo, and other officials over their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

The conference, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in collaboration with the United Nations last month, attracted 102 Speakers of Parliament, 34 deputy Speakers, MPs, diplomats, UN officials and the academia, among others.

Explaining Ms Among’s absence at the conference, Mr Obore said: “The Speaker evaluates the benefits the country will receive from physical attendance and the cost of funding the delegation. If the benefits outweigh the costs, then she attends.”

“It is beyond my comprehension why the former Speaker still believes that physical attendance is the only way to participate in international conferences in this digital age,” he added.