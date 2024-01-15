Among’s teaching hospital opens

Monday, January 15, 2024 will be a historic day as Bukedea Teaching Hospital opens doors for public use.

While touring the hospital in Bukedea sub-county on Sunday, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, also the hospital director, said the facility is now ready to offer treatment for both outpatients and inpatients.

For normal deliveries, the Speaker said mothers will receive free maternal services while other specialised healthcare will be at a highly subsidized prices.

"Starting tomorrow, all normal deliveries will be free of charge. Our women will also get free mama kits. The hospital administrator will give us the bill with the full details of the mothers delivered and we shall pay the money to the hospital account," Ms Among said.

While meeting the newly recruited healthcare professionals, Ms Among urged them to treat the community with diligence and courtesy.

Eng. Moses Magogo, Budiope East County MP and a co-director, said that much as the hospital is a private enterprise, its purpose is to serve the local people in order to bridge the existing healthcare gaps.

The hospital will be officially commissioned at a later time when all the civil works are complete, apparently by the end of January 2024.