Among's travel to Vatican better than visiting shrine - Obore

Speaker Anita Among has visited the Vatican City, Rome, two weeks to her showdown with Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, for the second national vice chairperson (female) position on the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The two politicians are expected to face-off for a position at the highest decision-making organ at the NRM party’s delegates’ conference at Kololo Independence Grounds on August 27.

Ms Among’s office said she had met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday morning after a Mass celebrated by the Holy Father, during which prayers were offered for peace, unity, and love among nations.

She was later scheduled for a meeting in the Secretariat of State or Third Loggia of the Apostolic Palace by Rev Mons Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski, the Undersecretary of the Section for Relations with States, who is also an expert in Vatican diplomacy.

The director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore, says those questioning the timing of Ms Among’s visit need to be reminded that she is a devout Catholic.

“For Ms Among to get blessings from the Holy See (Pope), it means that she prioritises God in her life. Did they want her to visit a witchdoctor’s shrine?” Mr Obore asked on Wednesday, adding: “Ms Among is not the type to indulge in witchcraft.”

Whereas Mr Obore didn’t reference anyone, a day after retaining her position as Speaker of the 10th Parliament unopposed in May 2016, Ms Kadaga visited a shrine at Nhenda Hill, Nakigo sub-county in Iganga District.

All members of the royal Baise Igaga clan, the biggest in Busoga sub-region, to which Ms Kadaga belongs, are mandated to visit Nhenda Hill at least once a year to either pray for their desires or thank the gods for their achievements.

Ms Kadaga later defended the visit, saying “it was in respect to clan traditions of paying respect to elders and to promote tourism”, adding: “It was not closed, but open to clan members, and these are my roots and culture.”

Ahead of the duo’s highly-anticipated face-off, Mr Obore said: “Ms Among is not feeling any heat from Ms Kadaga. In Ms Among’s spiritual life, Ms Kadaga is inconsequential. The CEC leadership is a matter to be settled by the NRM party members, not by Ms Kadaga or Ms Among.”

The Speaker’ visit comes after the United States last May imposed sanctions on her, her husband, Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president, who is also Budiope East legislator, Moses Magogo, and several other officials over allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

Speaker Among was sanctioned due to her alleged involvement in “significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s national assembly”, the US State Department said.

She has since maintained her innocence, claiming she is the victim of a political witch-hunt and a target for her role in enacting an anti-gay bill condemned by rights watchdogs and others.

In May 2021, Parliament passed a bill that consolidated a number of previous laws regarding sexual offences, introduced some provisions toward addressing sexual violence, and criminalised same-sex relationships.

Last Saturday, while addressing local NRM party leaders and a section of 2026 flag bearers from Busoga Sub-region in Buyende District, Ms Among said she is paying the price for her stance on homosexuality, adding that, “After all, the NRM is practiced in Uganda, not Canada or America.”

She also seized the moment to respond to the alleged verbal attacks she has endured from Ms Kadaga over the past weeks in audio-visual clips widely shared on social media platforms, saying she would not “fight back” because of her “respect for elders.”

“Instead of welcoming your sister in-law, you are fighting. Is that the best thing? I have heard all the insults, but (for me), I was brought up in a very good way; my upbringing is that I don’t attack elders,” Ms Among said.

She added: “I have too much respect for the Rt Hon Kadaga; however much she attacks me anywhere, I will not respond to her because I was brought up in a proper way. I did not grow up on the streets and that is the woman in me you need as a leader.”

