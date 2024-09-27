Among, Tayebwa eulogise ex-MP Onapito
What you need to know:
- Ms Grace Akello, a citrus farmer in Olio Sub-county, Serere District said that Onapito who was the board chairperson for Soroti fruit factory, gave them hope amidst challenges they faced in relation to the fruit factory.
Several politicians, journalists, government officials and businessmen, among others from across the country have eulogised veteran journalist and ex-Amuria MP, Francis Onapito Ekomoloit who was announced dead this morning.
The former press secretary to the President was hailed for his humility, determination and intellectual exposure following his demise at the age of 58.
Mr Onapito's death was this morning broken on Social media by former Soroti municipality MP, Mike Mukula who also serves as the vice chairperson of NRM for eastern region.
The Speaker of Parliament said Onapito’s honest and humble contributions to Uganda country speak for themselves.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother Onapito Ekomoloit. He was a journalist of excellence, a former Press Secretary to the President, and a former MP. His honest and humble contributions to our country speak for themselves. My heartfelt sympathies go out to H.E. Yoweri Museveni , his family, friends, the press fraternity, the Nile Breweries family, and the Teso community. May his soul rest in peace,” the Bukedea Woman MP eulogized.
To her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, Ona, as the veteran journalist and political commentator was fondly called, was a personal counsellor, especially when the going got tough.
“I’m saddened to learn of the death of Hon. Onapito Ekomoloit, former Member of Parliament for Amuria County. At a personal level, Ona was someone I always ran to for advice, especially when the going got tough. He guided me deeply on how to navigate the murky waters of politics. He had that charm effect that would cool the tempers in the room. My condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace, my Senior,” the Ruhinda North MP eulogized.
Mr Patrick Ojilong, a resident of Katakwi District said that Onapito is the last of the finest in Teso, adding that as a sub region we have lost a lamp and a star of Teso.
He said that Iteso are now “orphans with no credible leadership, credible counselor, one that when he spoke, you felt a Teso-ness in him.”
Mr Ojilong said that Onapito was a figure to emulate, like a straight life and spoke with a human face.
Pastor Santos Labeja, also the proprietor of Central SS in Soroti city, described Onapito as a cool-headed man, and an accomplished journalist who, during his time as the MP for Amuria County from 1998 to 2001 left a legacy for best service delivery.
“He was that kind of person who never looked at petty politics for survival, he lived a life that he dedicated to having the common person have a share of the public good,” he explained.
Ms Grace Akello, a citrus farmer in Olio Sub-county, Serere District said that Onapito who was the board chairperson for Soroti fruit factory, gave them hope amidst challenges they faced in relation to the fruit factory.
“He has gone and he has not lived to see the picture that he had painted for us as farmers,” Ms Akello said.
She said that Onapito has been a household name in Teso because of his good deeds.