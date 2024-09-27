Among, Tayebwa eulogise ex-MP Onapito

Several politicians, journalists, government officials and businessmen, among others from across the country have eulogised veteran journalist and ex-Amuria MP, Francis Onapito Ekomoloit who was announced dead this morning.

The former press secretary to the President was hailed for his humility, determination and intellectual exposure following his demise at the age of 58.

Mr Onapito's death was this morning broken on Social media by former Soroti municipality MP, Mike Mukula who also serves as the vice chairperson of NRM for eastern region.

The Speaker of Parliament said Onapito’s honest and humble contributions to Uganda country speak for themselves.



“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother Onapito Ekomoloit. He was a journalist of excellence, a former Press Secretary to the President, and a former MP. His honest and humble contributions to our country speak for themselves. My heartfelt sympathies go out to H.E. Yoweri Museveni , his family, friends, the press fraternity, the Nile Breweries family, and the Teso community. May his soul rest in peace,” the Bukedea Woman MP eulogized.

To her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, Ona, as the veteran journalist and political commentator was fondly called, was a personal counsellor, especially when the going got tough.

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of Hon. Onapito Ekomoloit, former Member of Parliament for Amuria County. At a personal level, Ona was someone I always ran to for advice, especially when the going got tough. He guided me deeply on how to navigate the murky waters of politics. He had that charm effect that would cool the tempers in the room. My condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace, my Senior,” the Ruhinda North MP eulogized.