Among to visit Oulanyah’s grave ahead of Gulu sitting

Speaker Anita Among will tomorrow visit the resting place of her predecessor Jacob Oulanyah, a day before the first regional plenary of the 11th Parliament kicks off in Gulu on Wednesday.

According to the released programme of the regional parliamentary sitting seen by this publication, legislators have seven days August 26 to September 1 to travel and attend the sessions in Gulu.

After visiting her predecessor’s burial site, Ms Among, according to the programme, will on the same day, officially open the medical camp at Pece Primary School, and hand over donated items to the same school and Gulu Prisons Primary School.

There will also be tree planting in different proposed sites and laying of the foundation stone by the speaker at Kaunda Grounds, which will host the plenary for the subsequent two days.

Speaker Anita Among. PHOTO/ FILE

On the same day, the speaker will also meet boda boda riders under the umbrella body of Gulu Boda Boda Riders Association and different market women groups.

The plenary sitting will be held on August 28 and 29, with President Museveni expected to officially open and give his address.

Parliament has budgeted to spend Shs20b for the sittings, with each regional plenary reportedly costing Shs5b.

The first regional parliamentary sitting is at Kaunda Grounds in Bardege-Layibi Division while other sittings will be held in the eastern, central, and western regions.

Last week, a section of youth held protests in Jinja over the regional Parliamentary sittings.