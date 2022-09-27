Among warns EALA candidates against bribing MPs

“Any candidate who involves him or herself in acts of bribery or other practices contrary to accepted practices shall be disqualified,” Ms Among warned adding that, “all candidates are required to conduct themselves with decorum and in respect to parliamentary practices.”

The voters who comprise lawmakers of the 11th Parliament will this Thursday go to polls to choose nine candidates from the 28 Ugandans nominated for EALA representation. The nominated candidates include members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), JEEMA and independent candidates.

Last week, Parliament specifically indicated that the NRM had nominated six candidates, four from opposition parties and other 18 candidates contesting as independents.



Unlike other opposition political parties with representation in the 11th Parliament, the opposition wing with majority representation, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has insisted that it will not field candidates in the said election.

Issues caution Ebola

Ms Among also urged all legislators to strictly adhere to the guidance given by the Ministry of Health in the bid to contain and tackle the deadly Ebola that was first confirmed in Mubende district which is now the epicenter of the virus with 23 people so far confirmed dead.