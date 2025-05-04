Amongi to Lango: Odongo Okune is the only recognised Won Nyaci 

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Akena, has maintained that Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune is the only recognised Paramount Chief or Won Nyaci of Lango.

The recent High Court ruling, however, nullified the March 1, 2024, election of the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) as Won Nyaci.

The same court in its ruling on October 31, 2024, directed Ms Amongi to de-gazette Dr Eng Odongo Okune as Won Nyaci and re-gazette Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii as Lango cultural leader because the election of the former was “illegal, null and void.”

However, while addressing members of Lango, Sebi, Kumam and Bugisu communities during a gathering in Lira City on Friday night, Ms Amongi said the Court of Appeal has blocked the implementation of the High Court orders pending the hearing of the main appeal.

The Member of Parliament of Oyam South indicated that she also informed the President about this development.

“Accordingly, Odongo Okune remains the only recognised cultural leader because he has already been gazetted by the government. As we wait patiently for the outcome of the main appeal, I request all the people in Lango to give him all the support he needs to move Lango forward,” the minister said.

Ms Amongi also said she is in talks with a handful of cultural leaders who are against Dr Odongo’s leadership to abandon the useless war and unite for the development of Lango.

Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune shares a light moment with the Paramount Chief of Sebei, Mr Peter Swilikei Kissa, at Margaritha Palace Hotel, Lira City, on May 2, 2025. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

“I have been reaching out to them one by one, and I can assure you everything is going to be fine,” said the minister.

She further urged Ugandans to value culture if they want to be successful in life.

“Our culture is in dressing, food, and dance,” she explained, adding that one area that President Yoweri Museveni is passionate about is the preservation of our local languages.

He said: "Please do not allow your language to disappear. Even your people who are in Kampala, US, UK, or other areas, make sure if possible, write simple books that will allow them to buy and teach their children your language. If you want to even open an online teaching model for your language, let your people know because people without language you disappear’”, she quoted the President as saying.

Mr Jude Mike Mudoma, the Umukhukha III of Bugisu, said since Ms Amongi was appointed as the Gender Minister, “the sector for culture has gained, and we are now visible as cultural leaders in this country.”

“You fought for our emoluments from the misery, now we are smiling. You are soon giving us vehicles, we shall be smiling; you are not only ending up there, you are advising us very well. I only implore you to now take the country-wide tour and visit us, because there are issues that need to be addressed,” said the Paramount Chief of Bugisu.

Eng Dr Odongo noted that his brother, the Umukhukha III of Bugisu has a lot of modern visions in his appointment of Cabinet members.