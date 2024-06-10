Amongi urges world leaders to accelerate efforts to wipe out hunger

Uganda's Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, has urged world leaders to accelerate efforts to end hunger and poverty worldwide.

Speaking at the 112th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, Ms Amongi emphasised the need for global solidarity and responsibility sharing with developing countries through fairer trade terms, financial architecture reform, and investments that promote social and economic transformation.

"It is essential that we enhance North-South, South-South, and triangular cooperation to support national efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and hunger," Ms Amongi said, referencing the Philadelphia Declaration's aims and purposes.

The conference is being held against the backdrop of global political polarisation, geopolitical instability and extreme environmental impacts.

She highlighted Uganda's commitment to advancing the social contract, ensuring access to basic services, employment, and social protection for its citizens.

Ms Amongi with other delegates at the112th session of the International Labour Conference in Switzerland Geneva on June 10

The conference also comes at the time when there are concerns over rising levels of global hunger putting the goal of ending malnutrition in all its forms by 2030 in serious jeopardy.

The minister showcased Uganda's socio-economic programs, including free universal primary and secondary education, wealth creation initiatives, and the GROW program, which supports women entrepreneurs with affordable capital and business development services.

“Our current programme, Generating Growth Opportunities and Production for Women Enterprises (GROW) supports women entrepreneurs with a grant of USD 217 million. The programme targets business development services and access to affordable capital at 10 per cent interest rates per annum to expand their businesses,” Ms Amongi said.

She emphasised the importance of partnerships with social partners and the protection of fundamental human rights, including equal opportunities and economic and social rights.