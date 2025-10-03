Amudat locals struggle to access health services





Amudat District, in the Karamoja region, is facing a serious health crisis. Many mothers and babies are dying from problems that can be prevented. Even though efforts have been made to improve healthcare, the situation is still bad.

Poor roads, lack of ambulances, faraway health centres, and harmful cultural practices make it hard for pregnant women to get the help they need. In the financial year 2024/2025, the district recorded four mothers who died during childbirth, and 34 babies died before or shortly after birth.

Out of more than 20,000 women who went for antenatal care, only about 4,000 gave birth in health facilities. Most mothers still rely on traditional birth attendants, who often don't have the tools or training to handle emergencies. Mr Peter Lobot, a retired health worker, said the number of deaths is worrying.

“Every month, mothers die during childbirth, and many babies don’t survive their first week. If we had more health centres and a district hospital, many of these lives could be saved,” he said. Many pregnant women do not finish all the recommended antenatal visits. This means problems during pregnancy or childbirth are often discovered too late.

Mothers share their struggles

Ms Pauline Chelain, a 37-year-old mother from Kataboko, said it’s hard to decide where to give birth. “Sometimes we have to choose between giving birth at home with a traditional birth attendant or walking many kilometres to the nearest clinic. The roads are bad, there’s no transport, and we suffer a lot,” she said.

She added that many health centres are far, and some women have to walk over 70 kilometres. By the time they arrive, they’re tired or already in serious condition. The district also has very few health facilities. Most parishes that are supposed to have health centre IIs do not have them, and the sub-counties that should have health centre IIIs also don’t possess them.

Similarly, constituencies that are meant to be served by health centre IVs have none, and the district does not even have a government hospital. Monitor has learnt that the only hospital in the district is owned by the Church of Uganda.

The locals made the remarks during a mobile health clinic organised on Tuesday by ActionAid Uganda with funding from the European Union at Ding-Dinga Village, Kataboko Sub-county in Amudat District. Some relief came through a mobile health clinic run by ActionAid Uganda with support from the European Union.

The clinic visited Ding-Dinga Village in Kataboko to offer health services and raise awareness against harmful practices like early marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM).

The goal is to help communities protect young girls and support women’s health. But local health experts say more government help is needed. They are calling for more health centres, more trained staff, and regular health outreach programmes.

According to the District Health Office, Amudat has a population of over 203,000 people, but with only 11 small health centres, most of which lack enough equipment and staff.

Ms Juliet Chepar, who is six months pregnant, said: “The nearest hospital is over 100 kilometres away.

When labour starts, there’s no time. The roads are bad and there’s no transport.” She explained that many women turn to traditional birth attendants. “They try their best, but they don’t have the skills or tools to help when there are problems,” she said.

Health officials speak out

Ms Esther Acheng, the district official in charge of maternal and child health, said the poor state of health services is putting mothers and babies in danger.

“People walk long distances to reach a health centre. Some child deaths are never reported,” she said. Only 46 percent of women give birth in health facilities, and only 14 percent use family planning services in the district.

Ms Daisy Awilo Omech from ActionAid Uganda said they are working with the district to help women and girls in hard-to-reach areas. “We have shelters in Amudat for girls facing problems like early marriage or FGM. We provide first aid, legal help, and counselling,” she said.