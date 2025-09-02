Amuria health facilities struggle to treat locals

For many women in Amuria District, childbirth is not simply a moment of joy but a gamble with survival. When 24-year-old Sarah went into labour at Asamuk Health Centre III, she was hopeful the midwives would help her deliver safely. Instead, her progress was barely monitored.

“They only wrote that I was in the second stage,” she recalled softly, clutching a faded hospital card.

“I laboured for hours, but by the time I was referred to Amuria General Hospital, my baby was gone,” she added.

Apio’s ordeal reflects what a team from the State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) found two weeks ago when it inspected health facilities in Amuria District.

The findings revealed glaring lapses in maternity care: incomplete labour-monitoring records, absent health workers, overcrowded wards and understaffed neonatal units.

Ms Miria Achan, a resident of Amuria Town Council, said patients are often forced to buy drugs at Amuria General Hospital, despite government policy on free medication.

“We pay money at the facility before services are offered, and we are currently struggling to get medication in the district,” she said.

Ms Joyce Asengo Mary, a Village Health Team (VHT) member for Alira Cell, said the absence of a scan machine and X-ray services at Amuria General Hospital has severely affected service delivery.

“Whenever you go to the facility for scan and X-ray services, you are referred to private clinics in Soroti City, which are very expensive. Transport alone from Amuria to Soroti costs about Shs40,000 for a round trip, and on top of that, you are charged a lot of money for the services,” Ms Asengo said.

She added that because of these challenges, many pregnant women have abandoned health facilities in favour of traditional birth attendants, who are seen as cheaper and more caring.

According to her, the situation has negatively affected lives in the district. Ms Janet Babigumira, the principal monitoring and evaluation officer at the HMU, expressed concern about the dire state of health service delivery in Amuria.

She said while some health facilities had been upgraded, staffing remained critically low, with some centres lacking both doctors and midwives.

“We also discovered stalled projects such as the outpatient department (OPD) block at Amuria General Hospital, which has remained incomplete for years, as well as the unfinished theatre at Wera Health Centre IV and Orungo Health Centre III,” Ms Babigumira said.

She added that many facilities lack electricity, leaving medical equipment idle, since the limited solar power cannot operate it.

“The district is upgrading health facilities without addressing the gaps in staffing, power supply and essential equipment,” Ms Babigumira warned.

Ms Juliet Apolot, another VHT, said although VHTs exist, they are underutilised and unsupported, limiting their ability to bridge the gap between health workers and communities.

Absenteeism

The Assistant Director at HMU, Dr Stephen Ataro Ayella, accused some health workers of frustrating government efforts through absenteeism, extortion and poor attitudes. At Asamuk Health Centre III, he said, a laboratory assistant, Dr Ismail Opolot, reportedly worked fewer than five days each month for the past four months, locking the laboratory and taking the keys to his home in Kumi District.

“We found a laboratory technician working only four days a month. He had locked the lab, gone to his village with the keys, and denied patients services. Such officers will refund the salaries they received when they were not working,” Dr Ayella said.

He added that another health worker at the same facility was caught selling alcohol in his bar during official work hours.

“Government policy is clear, if you don’t work 21 days in a month, you don’t get paid. Some health workers are eating government money for free, which should instead improve the welfare of Village Health Teams,” Dr Ayella said.

At Amuria General Hospital, he pointed out that the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is too small for the rising number of distressed babies.

“We appeal for the unit to be expanded to save lives,” he said, adding that HMU is also investigating the death of a mother after an operation at the facility.

Dr Ayella also cited dilapidated buildings, poor maternity wards, and staff failing to wear uniforms or name tags. He urged communities to report cases of extortion and absenteeism.

“If any health worker asks you for money, report to HMU using the toll-free line or to the police,” he said.

However, the Medical Superintendent of Amuria General Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Aisu, insisted that key machines, including the scan and X-ray, are available at the facility, contrary to local claims.

“Whenever a health worker gives out drugs, they must record the patient’s name, National ID number, and telephone contact for easy tracing,” Dr Aisu said.

He admitted that extortion persists, especially among intern staff. “We have introduced CCTV cameras to fight extortion and drug theft, but we need joint efforts. I urge the community to report such cases to hospital management or police,” he said.

Diagnostic services

On diagnostic services, Dr Aisu confirmed that the scan machine is functional, though housed in a small room. He accused some health workers of referring patients to private facilities for a commission. “We have given out our hospital contacts so that patients can confirm before paying outside,” he said.

Dr Aisu revealed that the Ministry of Health will soon release Shs1 billion to complete the hospital’s OPD block, expected to be operational by February next year.

According to the Ministry of Health, Amuria District is ranked seventh nationally in health service delivery. At Wera Health Centre IV, staff recalled how a young mother delivered a distressed baby after prolonged labour. The newborn was rushed to Amuria General Hospital’s already congested NICU.

For mothers, the reality is terrifying. “Some women now prefer delivering at home because they fear going through the same ordeal of being ignored,” said Grace Akello, a resident of Amuria Town who gave birth recently.

A midwife at Amuria General Hospital, who asked not to be named, admitted the pressure is immense.

“Sometimes we are only two on duty handling more than 10 mothers at different stages of labour,” she said.

Dr Godfrey Opolot, the district health officer, said Amuria is lobbying for increased wages to attract more health workers. He revealed that some lower-level health centres operate only half a day instead of 24 hours, but gave assurance that improvements were underway.

On infrastructure, Dr Opolot said lighting at some facilities is inadequate but promised it would be addressed. He also warned health workers against extorting patients. Regarding diagnostic services, he said the district has two scanners but initially lacked skilled operators.

“To address this, one health worker has been sent for training to ensure residents can access scanning services locally,” he added.

Supervision

On August 19, the State House Health Monitoring Unit launched a comprehensive supervision exercise in the Teso Sub-region after receiving multiple complaints about health service delivery.

The HMU said its objective was to work collaboratively with hospital management and district leadership to assess gaps and develop practical solutions to improve healthcare for the people of Teso and beyond.

Child mortality rate

In July, the World Bank (WB) identified high newborn deaths as critical barriers to Uganda’s human capital development. This information was contained in the WB’s July 2025 report titled ‘Uganda Human Capital Development and Growth Review.’

Maternal mortality ratio stood at 207 per 100,000 live births in 2024, a decline from 380 per 100,000 live births reported in 2014.

WB acknowledged in the new report that progress has lagged in areas such as teenage pregnancy, fertility rates, adult mortality, and childhood stunting –which affects the physical and cognitive growth of a child.