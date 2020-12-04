Amuriat arraigned in court, charged with disobeying lawful orders

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat who was arrested Friday morning has been arraigned in court and charged with disobeying lawful orders.

The former Kumi County MP was arrested in Bushenyi on Friday and produced before Mbarara chief Magistrates Court where he denied the charges.

He was, however, released on a non- cash bail of Shs 2 million after presenting Mr Stanley Tugume, a 65-year-old resident contesting for Mbarara City mayoral seat and Ms Agatha Atusasire, 34-year-old Woman MP aspirant for Mbarara District.

The presiding magistrate, Gordon Muhimbise ordered Amurita to return to Court on February 18, 2021 for mention of his case.









