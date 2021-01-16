Amuriat: Barefoot candidate  who tried on Besigye’s shoes

By Derrick Kiyonga More by this Author

The Kakumiro Grade One Magistrate’s Court was on January 6, at 8.20pm, enveloped in darkness.

But still the court, which was aided with light emanating from a camera manned by an NTV reporter, proceeded to charge Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s presidential candidate, who was for the umpteenth time arrested while campaigning in the western district of Kibaale, with a preposterous charge of being driven on the roof a vehicle, which put his life at risk.

Michael Amuriat, Mr Amuriat’s driver, wasn’t spared either. He was charged with careless and inconsiderate use of the road, in a court presided over by Mr Abdallah Kaiza.

While campaigning in the neighbouring Kitagwenda District, Amuriat’s entourage was shot at by security forces and the bullet ended up hitting his escort’s car. He interpreted this as an attempt on his life.

“At Kitagwenda, the assassins aimed at me, shot bullets, and my driver dodged it and it hit my escort car. They will try to kill me, but I will not die until this country is totally liberated,” Mr Amuriat said.

These weren’t isolated incidents. Throughout his campaigns, Amuriat had to get used to being fumed with tear gas or being arrested and later charged in court, which tremendously ate into the limited time he had been apportioned to canvass votes.

Despite the roadblocks, the former Kumi County MP didn’t even ponder stopping at any one point.

Advertisement

On December 5, 2020, Amuriat was scheduled to campaign in the western districts of Rubirizi, Mitooma and Bushenyi. However, these plans were upended when police arrested him and later in the day, arraigned him in a magistrate’s court miles away in Mbarara, where he was accused of disobedience of lawful orders.

The accusations against Amuriat stemmed from an incident that happened on December 4, 2020, when he was going to Mbarara City for campaigns.

Police tried to block him from accessing the central business district of Mbarara after he allegedly changed from the designated route that his campaign team and police had agreed on.

Having been released on bail late in the evening, Mr Amuriat, in a show of defiance went ahead to campaign in Bushenyi District even if it was for a few hours.

But the epitome of Amuriat’s defiance campaign was on show when on December 28, 2020, he decided to campaign in the eastern districts of Tororo and Mbale.

Tororo is one of the 12 districts in which the Electoral Commission (EC) had just banned campaigning, citing the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Amuriat was stopped in his tracks in Bugiri District in a very brutal manner when police directly sprayed pepper into his eyes, which led him to be hospitalised.

Many expected him to take a break from the campaign trail, but the following morning, he hit the road and in a single day, he campaigned in three districts – Bukedea, Kumi and Soroti – which is part of the districts in which campaigns were prohibited.

To put Amuriat’s boldness into context, one has to look at Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s presidential candidate.



Mr Kyagulanyi was compelled to suspend his campaigns twice. First, when security personnel violently stopped his campaigns in Jinja and Kayunga, and when he was airlifted from the Sese Islands after security operatives not only frustrated his campaigns but also arrested many of his handlers.



Though Amuriat came from obscurity to make his presence felt by the start of last year, sources within FDC say the last thing on his mind was the presidential campaign.



The party for long spells of 2020 was banking on Dr Kizza Besigye, who had stood four times, to have a change of heart such that he could stand for the fifth time.

Amuriat’s focus during the now concluded elections, according to sources, would have been to see that his FDC wins more seats in Parliament.

“He wasn’t going to stand at any level,” one of his personal assistants said. “The decision to stand was out of the blue. He hadn’t prepared himself for it.”



Amuriat’s unpreparedness to run for the top position in the country was on display in August 2020, when he told an FDC meeting in the northern city of Gulu that there would be no party primary at the presidential level once Dr Besigye decided to stand.

“We are looking for the party presidential candidate at the moment. If there are some people who have met Dr Besigye to ask him to be the party flag bearer, we do not have any problem with that,” Amuriat said.

By the time he clinched the FDC presidential ticket after the party’s chairman, Wasswa Birigwa, pulled out of the race, it was clear that Amuriat was yards behind.

The incumbent, President Museveni, and Kyagulanyi, were ahead of him, having prepared themselves for the race three years earlier.

According to sources, Amuriat’s main role in the election was not to win per se, but rather to fire up the FDC base such that it’s not eaten up by new forces such as NUP.

Amuriat’s campaign, which his strategists have said has been furtherance of Dr Besigye’s defiance campaign that started during the 2016 presidential campaigns, tasted the State machinery on nomination day when the police violently arrested the former MP as he approached FDC offices in Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road – and they ended up making off with his shoes.



Amuriat was dumped at Kyambogo University sports grounds, the presidential nominations venue, without shoes and he proceeded to be nominated without them and, thereafter, he announced how he was going to campaign barefooted.

Despite ridicule on social media, Amuriat, for two or so months, hit the rough terrain without shoes, admitting that although it was painful for him, he wanted to identify with many deprived Ugandans, more so those living in far-flung areas who have to do it daily because they can’t afford shoes.

Physicians had also weighed into the debate of Amuriat kick-starting what he termed as “barefoot revolution,” saying the presidential candidate was susceptible to ailments such as hookworms that can lead to death if not cured early.

Apart from exposing one to diseases, they said walking barefooted can lead to cracks, sores and even swelling of the feet, but Amuriat, who took on the moniker “the villager” owing to his upcountry roots, was having none of it.

“I have been feeling pain on the sole of my feet,” Amuriat explained a day after he was taken to police in Mbarara City in late November.

“I feel the pain in my feet and I have been limping and perhaps you could say ‘why don’t you just give up?’ But this is about the pain the poor people go through every day. Those who can’t afford food on a daily basis. The farmer who has produce but can’t get market.”

During the campaign period, in a sign of compliance, Kyagulanyi, who presented himself as the face of the Opposition, had in a bid to see that his rallies were not sabotaged by security forces, met with the EC thrice but Amuriat refused to meet with the electoral body, insisting it was a waste of time since, according to him, it is remote-controlled by Mr Museveni.



With Dr Besigye not in the race, the party struggled in Buganda, thanks in part to the emergence of Kyagulanyi, who has been seen as the strongest candidate to emerge from this part of the country.

The party has struggled in some parts of western Uganda, more so Tooro and Bunyoro sub-regions. But party strategists, who were interviewed for this story, were satisfied with Amuriat’s performance considering that his participation in the presidential race was an afterthought.



“He has done very well. He has gone beyond our expectations,” one of the FDC strategists, who preferred anonymity, said.

Defiance Vs brutal force

Amuriat’s defiance campaign has been met with force: a combination of the police and the army didn’t allow him to campaign in Butaleja, Tororo and Busia districts as his carefully planned mini-rallies were crushed as security agencies unbridled a torrid of tear gas and bullets at him and his supporters at nearly every point of the campaign trail.

The same trend continued when he was campaigning in Pallisa, Budaka and Kibuku districts. When he went to Bugisu Sub-region, still his rallies were met by tear gas as was the case when he was campaigning in Karamoja Sub-region.

When he started his Acholi sub-region campaigns, Amuriat faced the wrath of security operatives when he was supposed to hold rallies in Kitgum District yet Mr Museveni too had rallies there.

For hours, the barefooted candidate had running battles with security personnel, insisting that he was going to hold his campaigns at different venues and the result was him being arrested.

But when he was released in the evening, he shocked security operatives when he turned up in Kitgum flashing the famous FDC victory sign to a group of Museveni supporters, who responded with by waiving their party symbol, the thumb.

The only sub-region where Amuriat received some rest from tear gas and bullets was in West Nile. But in western Uganda, he was teargassed in Rukungiri, Mbarara, Kanungu, Kabale, Kisoro, Kabarole, Kibale, Kyenjonjo, Kamwenge, among other districts.

In the central region, Nakawa Division in Kampala City was painted white and pink with both tear gas and coloured water from police for much of the day as the security forces battled Amuriat and his supporters. They later followed him to Kawempe Division and the same disruption ensued.

Still, in the central region, Amuriat was teargassed in Mubende, Mityana, Kasanda, Kyotera, and Lyantonde.

The main accusation against Amuriat was that he had been breaching Covid-19 guidelines but the same security agencies looked on as NRM supporters violated the same guidelines.

This was the case in Manafwa, Iganga and Kibale, where police teargassed Amuriat’s supporters but just enabled NRM supporters to continue with their huge processions, at the same time.

“Ours is a defiance campaign,” an inherently bold Amuriat said. “We shall not comply with the regime’s orders.”

