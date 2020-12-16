Amuriat defies EC summons

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential candidate, has told the Electoral Commission (EC) that he will not show up at their offices to explain alleged violation of campaign guidelines.

Mr Amuriat also said the Commission will be making a grave mistake if they disqualify him from the presidential race.

While answering questions from journalists in Mbale Town before proceeding to Namutumba and Luuka districts for his campaign rallies yesterday, Mr Amuriat said the campaign schedule is so tight and he cannot spare a single day to meet the Commission.

He said the summons to meet the EC in person do not hold water and that if it becomes necessary that they want to meet him, it must be on Christmas Day when he will be free.

“If we took one day off the campaigns, that means we will not have time to come back to the areas we have not gone to. So the EC has to choose time to meet us and if they want to meet me in person, then it has to be on December 25,” he said.

He added: “Secondly, I am not a candidate of my own, I am not an Independent candidate. I am a candidate sponsored by FDC party. A few days ago, the [party] secretary general did respond to the request of the EC for me to appear in person and raised pertinent issues.”

Mr Amuriat accused the electoral body of playing double standards, saying while Mr Museveni and other National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates continue to hold processions, the Commission has never summoned them but they are quick to summon the Opposition candidates.

By press time, EC officials had not responded to our repeated calls. Both the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, and the Commission acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya, neither answered nor returned our calls.

Mr Amuriat cautioned the electoral body against thinking of disqualifying him.

“The EC is free to decide what they want to do. Whether they disqualify me or not from the race, this is a struggle not to serve the whims of the Commission, but to liberate the country. If I am not in an election, there are other options we can use to cause the same change. So disqualifying me is a waste of time. It’s just something they would wish to do, but will be of no consequence on our struggle,” he said.