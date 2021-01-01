Amuriat names plan to cure poverty in Lango

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has said he will revive and strengthen cooperative societies to fight poverty in northern Uganda.

On his second leg campaign in Lango Sub-region on Wednesday, Mr Amuriat said the current poverty level in northern Uganda can only be addressed by empowering farmers and allocating more funding to the agricultural sector.

Mr Amuriat committed to resolve the land tenure issue, return fishermen to the lakes and end corruption to facilitate better service delivery.

“When the NRM government came to power they decided to kill cooperative societies. Today, it’s only Bugisu Cooperative Union which is still living because they have remained firm against the policies of government intended to kill the union by trying to impose leaders on them. All the other cooperative unions, including Lango Cooperative Union, Busoga Growers Cooperative Union, and Teso Cooperative Union, are no more yet they used to boost farming,” he said.

Mr Amuriat said farmers under cooperative societies produce in bulk and sell at a good price.

“Today, the whole business of agriculture has been taken over by middlemen who benefit more than the farmer who toils from morning to evening trying to get something out of his field,” he said.

The presidential aspirant also warned the people of Lango against giving land to herdsmen.

“People of Lango have been evicted from their land, including from Lake Kyoga. These herdsmen who come with their cows, be careful with them. They normally come and ask for land for grazing and then they grab it. Don’t give them land,” he said in Amolatar.

Mr Amuriat added that President Museveni has used the army to evict people from around the lakes he has sold to foreigners. He, however, did not back his statement with specific evidence.

“You have been evicted from Lake Kyoga and you were stopped from fishing in the lake. I have always told you Museveni has sold the lake to foreigners who are now fishing. I know right now he comes around saying you can go and fish - that is a lie. He is just waiting for the political period to end and evict you. Vote for change and you will be protected. From next year after taking over government, FDC will return to you the lake to fish and we shall make policies to protect you,” he said.

Mr Richard Okello, a resident of Aleka Sub-county in Oyam District, welcomed the proposal of revival of cooperative societies, saying they would boost agriculture in the region. He asked the next government to revive Lira Spinning Mill and Starch Factory to create jobs and market.

Education

Mr Amuriat said his government is aware that parents in the north struggle with educating children in higher institutions of learning.

“This will be replaced by a scheme where loans will deliberately be given to needy families and then they are employed by government or institutions affiliated to government to the extent that they are able to pay back those loans over a long period of time,” he said.

Mr Amuriat also promised to improve teachers’ welfare and working conditions. “By the time that teacher comes to class, he is not going to be very effective. We are going to increase the remuneration of teachers. That way we believe the commitment in teaching our children will be raised,” he said.

Corruption

Mr Amuriat criticised Mr Museveni’s government for failure to tame corruption that is crippling service delivery.

He also reiterated the pledge to compensate the people of Lango, Teso and Acholi for the cattle they lost during the LRA insurgency.

He also said families who lost their loved ones during the two decades of the insurgency shall be compensated.

Locals speak out

James Omara Elem, a resident of Lira City, said the party should consider strengthening its village structures. “Unfortunately, FDC has not been considering building a strong structure in Lango, which is bad for them as a party fronting a candidate for presidency,” he added. “The candidate they are fronting is not popular like Kizza Besigye. The FDC should know that politics here is not about the political party but the popularity of the candidate they are selling,” he said.

James Ogwal, a resident in Amolatar Town Council, said while FDC has a solid manifesto, its implementation will be a challenge because they may not have the people on the ground to carry out the work. “I support Amuriat and I like FDC, but what about putting up good people in Amolatar and Lango to do the work. The party should be able to build structures like they have done in other regions,” he said.

