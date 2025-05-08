Amuriat, Nandala to battle for FDC presidential flag

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 General Election, political parties are moving to select strong contenders for the presidency. In a significant development, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has nominated two senior party figures to vie for the party’s presidential flag bearer position.

Party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi are the only two candidates who successfully completed the nomination process and will face off ahead of the National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 31. Although six individuals initially picked nomination forms, only Mr Amuriat and Mr Nandala returned them.

Three aspirants—Usaama Ssemogerere, Malinga Gerald, and Bumba Arinest—failed to return their forms, while Mr Dan Matsiko was disqualified for lacking the necessary documents. Speaking at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi shortly after his nomination, Mr Amuriat promised a credible, peaceful, and respectful campaign and urged supporters to uphold unity and mutual respect. “As I arrived here, I called Nandala and we agreed to run a sober and issue-based campaign.

There will be no mudslinging, no offensive language, no confrontations. We’ve agreed that whoever loses will rally behind the winner,” Mr Amuriat said. He added that while the contest may be tough, it would not divide the party.

“We’ve known each other for over 30 years. We’ve been in the trenches together, strategised together, and served this country with commitment. We’ve faced false accusations and challenges but remained united. That won’t change,” he said.

To promote party cohesion, Mr Amuriat proposed joint campaigns where both candidates would engage delegates together and answer their concerns directly. “Joint campaigns will promote transparency and reduce travel time across the country,” he said.

“I also propose that the campaign period be reduced to one and a half months instead of the usual three. This will give the winning candidate more time to build momentum and prepare to challenge President Museveni in the forthcoming election,” he added. Mr Nandala also exuded confidence, citing his background in accounting and finance as crucial for Uganda’s transformation.

“This country needs new leadership—a leadership where all citizens are treated equally and given equal opportunities,” he said. Citing recent government appointments that appeared regionally biased, Mr Nandala vowed to lead a more inclusive administration.

“I come to build bridges and end regional imbalances. I want an economy that works for everyone. I have studied and practiced economics,” he said. Meanwhile, Mr Matsiko accused party members of sabotaging his nomination. “There was no proper security arrangement. Amid the chaos, someone snatched my envelope containing all the required documents. Now I have to start the process afresh,” he claimed.

FDC’s Electoral Commission chairperson Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda defended Mr Matsiko’s disqualification. “Each candidate was required to present academic credentials, a copy of their national ID, and proof of payment of the Shs3 million nomination fee. Mr Matsiko did not meet those requirements,” he said.

APPEAL

Acting party president Hassan Fungaroo Kaps called for unity and discipline throughout the campaigns. “I urge all supporters to observe democratic principles—respect one another, campaign decently, and maintain discipline. We are one party,” he said.



